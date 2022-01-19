Unqork's Enterprise No-Code Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, a leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced the availability of the Unqork platform in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The listing in AWS Marketplace makes it even easier for enterprises to discover Unqork and leverage it's no-code platform to build, deploy, and manage complex, mission-critical software faster and at a lower cost—all without writing a single line of code.

Unqork's inclusion in AWS Marketplace reflects the growing demand for enterprise no-code services across industries. Unqork was designed specifically for highly-regulated industries like financial services, insurance, and healthcare, where it helps customers get to market faster while enhancing quality and lowering costs for development and maintenance. As enterprises face increasing pressure to digitize, more and more businesses are turning to no-code for their software development-- making Unqork a perfect fit for users of the AWS Marketplace.

"Unqork's no-code platform enables enterprises to deliver mission-critical applications with unprecedented flexibility and speed," said Christian Barrera, Vice President, Alliances & Ecosystem at Unqork. "We're honored by AWS' decision to include Unqork in AWS Marketplace, and look forward to working with AWS to expose more enterprises to the power of no-code and the Unqork platform."

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago, and Washington, DC, and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

