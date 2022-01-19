WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. and DENTON, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agents Alliance Services, Ltd., a rapidly growing aggregation company that helps agents transition seamlessly to the independent insurance side, has announced an exclusive endorsement of gotoPremiumFinance, a nationwide provider of insurance premium finance solutions for Managing General Agents (MGAs), insurance companies, and agents, for the provision of premium finance services for its agency network.

gotoPremiumFinance endorsed as the exclusive provider of premium finance services by Agents Alliance Services agency network

"gotoPremiumFinance demonstrated their proven ability to help our members help their clients by providing exceptional rates and terms, fantastic technology, and world-class service." - Eric Robertson , COO, Agents Alliance

Agents Alliance Services is focused on providing the necessary resources that foster business growth and increased profitability to its member independent agencies and agents, including making premium financing solutions available. With this exclusive endorsement of gotoPremiumFinance, Agents Alliance Services continues in its tradition of seeking out and creating the most value for its members. "We've had a long-standing relationship with gotoPremiumFinance. They've demonstrated their proven ability to help our members help their clients by providing exceptional rates and terms, fantastic technology, and world-class service," said Eric Robertson, CIC SBCS, Chief Operations Officer and Carrier Relations.

Agents Alliance Services members will have access to a suite of critical tools and services that were created to exceed expectations and delight customers. "It is always exciting to do business with forward-thinking organizations. AAS's motto of 'Stronger Together' is precisely the right mission. Our goal with AAS will be to help their independent agents grow their businesses. We can do that by supporting the Alliance's efforts to remove non-revenue generating tasks and increase member revenues with our digital premium financing, payments, and marketing services," said Todd Greenbaum, President of gotoPremiumFinance. "Our team is super excited to work with Eric and his team and to bring meaningful and quantifiable growth value to their membership over the coming years."

About Agents Alliance Services, Ltd.

Agents Alliance Services has been partnering with independently owned P&C insurance agencies since 2008. The Agents Alliance team is comprised of a group of experts who help agents transition seamlessly to the independent insurance side with its turn-key services and custom onboarding process. They are passionate about maximizing their members' revenue and accelerating the growth of their independent agencies. By removing non-revenue generating tasks from members' plates, they can focus on what matters most – an increase in revenue and profit-sharing while decreasing overall expenses and operational risks.

About gotoPremiumFinance

gotoPremiumFinance is the national premium finance subsidiary of Input 1, a leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies in North America. Our software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contact:

Input 1

Marketing Department

888-882-2554 ext. 2135

information@input1.com

Agents Alliance Services, Ltd.

Eric Robertson, CIC SBCS, COO & Carrier Relations

O: 940-954-5786

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Input 1