Factor4 Announces Gift Card Partnership With Maverick Payments

BROOMALL, Pa. and CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, today announce their gift card program partnership with Maverick Payments, an award-winning financial technology payments company. This partnership enables ISOs and agents to provide merchants with an omnichannel gift card solution that is fully connected to Maverick's payment processing. It allows merchants to sell gift cards directly from their Shopify and WooCommerce stores.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "We are excited to partner with Maverick Payments to enable their merchants to sell gift cards in-store, online and via mobile devices on one platform. We are the only gift card provider connected with Maverick's robust payments systems. This is a huge benefit to their merchants because they can now seamlessly sell plastic and eGift cards on Shopify and WooCommerce."

eCommerce sales will continue to grow at a healthy rate, reaching 23.6% of total retail sales by 2025 versus 11.0% in 2019, according to eMarketer. Covid has accelerated the adoption of digital gift cards with 43% of consumers using them more frequently than before the pandemic according to Blackhawk Network. The shift to eCommerce is expected to be permanent and, with digital gift card adoption projected to grow 23% by 2025 according to Incisiv, this partnership provides a great opportunity for merchants to capture more market share.

"We are excited about Factor4 as a partner to Maverick Payments, which enables our network of agents to easily leverage Factor4's solution. Merchants boarded through Maverick have a readily available solution for gift cards," said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments. "The expertise, customer service, and cutting edge technology that Factor4 offers clients combined with the lightning-fast onboarding of the Maverick Dashboard is a huge win for sales agents!"

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 15,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Maverick Payments

Maverick Payments is an industry leading, PCI level one full-service payment processor. With all operations handled in-house, customers and partners are guaranteed white-glove support and the highest level of customer service. Headquartered in Calabasas, Maverick provides merchants a digital-first application and frictionless onboarding experience supplemented by proprietary technology. Maverick is family-owned and operated with management experience exceeding thirty years within the payments industry. Maverick Payments offers lucrative partnership opportunities to ISOs, VARs, ISVs, and Agents along with white-label and branding programs. For more information, visit https://maverickpayments.com.

