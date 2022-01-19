ELLKAY RELEASES UPGRADED PLATFORM FOR LABS OFFERING COVID TESTING TO EMPLOYERS

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare interoperability for over 19 years, announced the release of added functionality to its LKCOVID-19 Platform to support labs assisting large employers with employee COVID-19 testing. The platform is built on CareEvolve, ELLKAY's industry-leading end-to-end ordering and resulting solution. The new release of the LKCOVID-19 Platform addresses the needs of COVID-19 testing and was further adapted to support the additional needs of labs working with large employers.

Through the LKCOVID-19 Platform, labs can now offer customers an employer dashboard, employee self-scheduling, direct-to-employee results, reports for compliant employees, pooled testing, and employee self-service for registration. Whether employers choose onsite testing, take-home kits, pooled testing, or rapid antigen testing, the platform gives laboratories the flexibility to support all possible COVID-19 testing workflows without adding to the workflows of an already burdened staff.

Kamal Patel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ELLKAY, said, "We are proud the LKCOVID-19 Platform now supports our existing partners in achieving employee safety so they can meet the needs of their customers with new employee testing requirements. Since March of 2020 when this pandemic began, ELLKAY has processed more than 75 million COVID-19 test results through our platform. Last fall, we played a part in getting students back onto university campuses through regular testing, and today we are glad to play a part in ensuring a safe workplace for American workers."

The LKCOVID-19 Platform offers flexibility to support multiple testing workflows. If an employee completes rapid antigen testing, results can be automatically generated and sent directly to the employee. If an entity would rather complete pooled testing, the software tracks the test back to the source and communicates results, creating reflex testing for positive patients. ELLKAY supports various direct-to-consumer models, including the ordering of test-at-home kits, and supervised testing at home. There is also an employee portal for reporting, providing easy access to results when returning to work. Finally, the platform can provide an employer dashboard, showing which employees are complying and which are not.

ELLKAY has assisted more than 250 universities, 100 hospitals, and added more than 100 new laboratories to their laboratory network. Additionally, ELLKAY executed connectivity to state agencies in all 50 states and US territories for seamless result reporting. ELLKAY services labs in all 50 states and will soon have over 5,000 collection sites.

Laboratories interested in learning more about this new functionality should attend a webinar, Thursday, January 20, at 12 P.M ET "Make your lab part of the testing solution for employers with the LKCOVID-19 Platform" with speakers Marci Dop, Strategic Advisor to ELLKAY, and Philippe Flamant, Vice President of Solutions Engineering at ELLKAY. Registration is at www.ELLKAY.com/events.

Laboratories interested in learning more can contact Team ELLKAY at COVIDResponseTeam@ELLKAY.com for more information.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide for over 19 years. ELLKAY empowers diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and health systems, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. The ELLKAY Laboratory Network is the largest lab network in healthcare. ELLKAY's Laboratory platform saves labs on labor needs with automated pre-accessioning, patient self-service, and a comprehensive connectivity solution for registration, ordering, resulting, and state reporting in all 50 states and US Territories.

