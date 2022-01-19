<span class="legendSpanClass">Inspired by the endless possibilities of spring, Arhaus brings 'Fresh Perspectives' home with hundreds of new styles to welcome new beginnings</span>

ARHAUS INTRODUCES SPRING 2022 COLLECTION <span class="legendSpanClass">Inspired by the endless possibilities of spring, Arhaus brings 'Fresh Perspectives' home with hundreds of new styles to welcome new beginnings</span>

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, introduces its Spring 2022 Collection , 'Fresh Perspectives.' Inspired by the optimistic possibilities of spring, the assortment presents hundreds of new arrivals brought to life exclusively by Arhaus in collaboration with artisan partners both near and far.

From the Artisan-crafted red oak and Finnish pine used to create the contemporary Whitby Dining Table , to the inviting curves and rich texture of the Oslo Sofa , the newest introductions from Arhaus are elevated, built to last, and designed to bring livable luxury home. Through purposeful material selection and harmonious pairings of natural textures, gentle silhouettes, metallic finishes, and rustic edges, 'Fresh Perspectives' evokes the season's essence of renewal and uplifting promise of warmer months to come.

"Each year as springtime approaches, I am appreciative of and inspired by all the wonderful and beautiful things around me, no matter how big or small," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "As we patiently await greener days to come, watch nature slowly blossom, and look forward to enjoying time together, I encourage you to celebrate everything you're grateful for this spring—both inside your home and outside your windows."

For luxurious everyday living at home, Arhaus has introduced an expanded range of upholstery options including the Crypton® Home Performance Collection, now offered in more than 60 fabrics and 16 aniline-dyed leathers to create a custom, easy-to-clean look—ideal for stress-free entertaining and four-legged friends alike. "Gone are the days of keeping pets, wine, and favorite snacks off the sofa," continued Reed. "Our Performance Fabric Collections are soft, beautiful, and made to be lived on in your favorite sundrenched rooms. They don't just stand up to spills, stains and odors, they repel them."

With more than 75 store locations across the country, the introduction of 'Fresh Perspectives' comes during a time of continued expansion for Arhaus, as the brand looks forward to opening several new showrooms this spring, as well as an all-new, state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facility in the heart of North Carolina.

"We've partnered with upholstery artisans in North Carolina for 35 years—a testament to our belief in the unmatched quality of our American-made collections," said Reed. "From cushions sewn by hand for luxurious comfort, to sustainably sourced wood frames that are crafted for strength and stability, you'll find an exceptional level of beauty that can only come from handcrafting every detail in this region."

As another nod to unparalleled quality and meaningful craftsmanship, Arhaus continues to forge the way towards more sustainable manufacturing processes by building on its Green Initiative . Beginning this season, Arhaus artisans are now giving a new purpose to bison hides cast aside by other industries. Stronger and more durable than cowhide, the leather that would otherwise be discarded is transformed into Arhaus' soft, beautiful Ridge Bark Bison Leather Collection .

Additional highlights from Arhaus' hundreds of new spring offerings include:

Henley Bed – The sophisticated Henley Bedroom Collection is artisan-built with subtle-yet-textured grasscloth detailing and delicate hardware allowing craftsmanship to shine. – The sophisticated Henley Bedroom Collection is artisan-built with subtle-yet-textured grasscloth detailing and delicate hardware allowing craftsmanship to shine.

Marais Dining Chair - Inspired by an antique chair found while exploring a Paris flea market, the Marais Dining Chair is handcrafted by master artisans in Italy from ash wood, resulting in an unforgettable silhouette. - Inspired by an antique chair found while exploring aflea market, the Marais Dining Chair is handcrafted by master artisans infrom ash wood, resulting in an unforgettable silhouette.

Kipton in Crypton® – Introducing a new family favorite, the endlessly customizable Kipton Seating Collection is now available in Crypton® Home Performance Fabric for every day, livable luxury, plus a new curved sectional option crafted for contemporary style and comfort. – Introducing a new family favorite, the endlessly customizable Kipton Seating Collection is now available in Crypton® Home Performance Fabric for every day, livable luxury, plus a newcrafted for contemporary style and comfort.

Paleta Dining Table – Combining a unique, reeded pedestal base with the clean lines of a rounded tabletop, the Paleta Dining Table serves up standout style perfect for gathering. – Combining a unique, reeded pedestal base with the clean lines of a rounded tabletop, the Paleta Dining Table serves up standout style perfect for gathering.

Warren Leather Collection – Upholstered in rustic, artisan-finished nubuck leather, the new Warren Collection is a classic style enhanced by the subtle contrast of hand-tufted detailing stitched in cream-colored thread. – Upholstered in rustic, artisan-finished nubuck leather, the new Warren Collection is a classic style enhanced by the subtle contrast of hand-tufted detailing stitched in cream-colored thread.

Fresno Sofa – Modern style meets exceptional comfort in the ever-popular Fresno Collection, now expanded to include a cozy sofa option. – Modern style meets exceptional comfort in the ever-popular Fresno Collection, now expanded to include a cozy sofa option.

New arrivals from the Spring 2022 Collection are now available to shop at Arhaus.com . For more inspiration and to discover 'Fresh Perspectives' in full, along with a preview of the Outdoor 2022 Collection, visit Arhaus.com/Catalog .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 75 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service.

