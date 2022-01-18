Christopher J. Masiello Named In 2022 Swanepoel Power 200

BEDFORD, N.H., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) has recognized Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Chairman and CEO, Christopher J. Masiello, as one of the most influential residential real estate industry leaders. He joins the ranks of influencers from some of the most powerful companies in the industry.

Chris Masiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Masiello Group, Ltd.

Chris oversees 1000 agents, employees, and affiliates spanning Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. In addition to Better Homes and Gardens, Chris leads affiliated businesses Great East Title, SVN Commercial, and the Real Estate Institute of New England. Together they make up The Masiello Group, which has been the region's leader offering a full range of services to brokers, sales associates, and home buyers and sellers. It is the only company in the area to provide home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services under one roof.

"I'm honored to be listed among some of the most accomplished executives on the Swanepoel Power 200," Masiello said. "but this award speaks more to our team and their unwavering efforts to deliver the best possible service to our agents and our clients. What our team does, day in and day out, is inspiring. I proudly share this recognition with our entire Masiello organization."

Also included in the SP200 are Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate President Sherry Chris and Mark Woodroof, the Managing Partner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene based in Houston, Texas.

Released annually in January, the Swanepoel Power 200 ranks the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate industry for the preceding year. The ranking is widely acknowledged as the highest recognition an industry leader and executive can receive.

View the complete Swanepoel Power 200 rankings for 2022.

About Better Homes & Garden Real Estate | The Masiello Group

With 36 offices throughout Northern New England, BHGRE The Masiello Group has been the region's leader offering a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. It is the only company in region to offer home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services under one roof. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Better Homes and Garden Real Estate The Masiello Group