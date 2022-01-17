Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Increase in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Top lawsuit funding says northeast municipalities are unable to salt and plow due to Covid employee shortages; situation has already resulted in one wrongful death

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in motor vehicle accident police reports in the northeast in recent weeks. Now that winter is here, the northeast area is being walloped with snowstorms and inclement weather. The freezing temperatures have created dangerous situations on the road, leading to an uptick in car, bus, and truck accidents. Simultaneously, Covid cases have been skyrocketing since the holidays. Due to the shortage of workers, municipalities have been unable to thoroughly salt the roads, leaving some drivers vulnerable to black ice and slippery snow.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "We are cautioning drivers to be extremely careful this year since roads are simply not getting the attention they deserve due to Covid-related work shortages. In the event that you're involved in a major accident and need funding, we are here to assist you."

The entire northeast including NY metro area has been affected, including Westchester County, The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, and New Jersey. One NY borough already reports a wrongful car accident death due to weather.

