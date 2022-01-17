Kuaishou Technology Appoints Mr. Jin Bing as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Mr. Cheng Yixiao, the Chief Executive Officer

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology (HK:1024) (the "Company" or "Kuaishou"), a leading content community and social platform, today announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Jin Bing as the chief financial officer of the Company (the "CFO"), reporting to Mr. Cheng Yixiao, the Company's chief executive officer ("CEO"), effective today. Mr. Chong Nicholas Yik Kay has announced the retirement from his role as CFO. Mr. Chong has been appointed as a senior advisor of the Company for two years, also effective today.

Mr. Su Hua, Chairman of Kuaishou and Mr. Cheng Yixiao, CEO of Kuaishou expressed their gratitude to Mr. Chong in an internal email to employees, for his more than five years of service and contributions, "We are pleased that he will realize his wish to reunite with his family and begin to enjoy his retirement." Also, on behalf of the Company, they welcomed Mr. Jin, and highlighted that he has profound professional capability and rich professional experience in diverse fields such as financial management, financing, investor relations, and mergers and acquisitions. "We are delighted to be able to work with Mr. Jin. Together, let's make the Company stronger."

Mr. Jin has solid experience and a diverse financial background. From August 2010 to March 2014, Mr. Jin worked in Citi's China Investment Banking Department. From March 2014 to April 2017, Mr. Jin worked at Credit Suisse, including as the Head of China Technology of Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asia Pacific. From May 2017 to April 2021, Mr. Jin served as the chief financial officer of Joyy Inc. (formerly known as YY Inc., a company listed on NASDAQ with stock code of YY). From May 2021 to January 2022, Mr. Jin served as the chief financial officer of Zuoyebang. Before starting his investment banking career, he worked in areas including public service, consulting and corporate banking. Mr. Jin received his bachelor's degree in English from the Beijing Foreign Studies University, his master's degree in Pacific International Affairs from the University of California, San Diego, and his MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world.

