School Fair to Combat Confusion, Connect Families to Schools that Fit 1,500+ to attend fair featuring scavenger hunt, face painting, photo booth, and more

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a relaxed environment where you can chat with a representative of a school you're interested in, then walk just a few feet and do the same for another school you're considering. At Las Vegas's largest school choice fair, several hundreds of families will have the opportunity to do just that.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, more than 75 schools of all types will have booths at the Conference Center of Las Vegas to share information and answer families' questions. The free event will feature fun for all ages, including face painting, a photo booth, snacks and drinks, and a scavenger hunt.

The Las Vegas School Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m and is open to all families. More than 1,500 community members are expected to attend.

Besides exploring charter, magnet, private, and homeschooling options, families can learn how to access Nevada's Opportunity Scholarship, which provides eligible families up to $8,469 to attend a private school of their choice.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. As part of the celebration, Jan. 22 will be "School Fair Saturday," and will feature large school fairs in more than a dozen U.S. cities, simultaneously with the Las Vegas event.

"Living through a pandemic the last 18+ months created a firestorm in the school systems, forcing parents to reevaluate their family needs, and school choice to become a priority," said Valeria Gurr, director of external affairs for American Federation for Children. "No matter your economic status, educational choices should rest in the hands of parents. Fairs like these arm families in the community with information on options they often aren't privy to."

The fair is planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, a project of the American Federation for Children.

The Conference Center of Las Vegas is located at 6590 Bermuda Rd and parking is free. Families can register in advance for the free event and see photos from the 2019 school fair at nevadaschoolchoice.com/event/las-vegas-school-choice-fair/ .

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

