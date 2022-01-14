Gale In Context: For Educators Receives Product of the Year in 2022 Modern Library Awards From LibraryWorks Recognized for Innovation and High-Quality Digital Resources

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is thrilled to announce that Gale In Context: For Educators has been named Product of the Year in LibraryWorks' eighth annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs). The MLAs were created to recognize the most elite products and services that serve the library industry.

This confirms our hard work and commitment to providing high-quality digital resources to libraries is making an impact.

Products and services were submitted in the fall of 2021 using a simple application, and then were posted on a private site with an enhanced description and attendant materials. These products were batched into small groups and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers with experience with these products/services in their facilities were permitted to judge the products/services, resulting in a truly unbiased score.

Each judge scored the product on a numeric basis from 1-10 on a series of questions regarding functionality, value, customer service experience and overall satisfaction. The product with the overall highest score was awarded the coveted Product of the Year award. Gale In Context: For Educators received the top score this year, achieving a 9.95.

Gale In Context: For Educators is an award-winning lesson planning tool that enables educators to find and personalize digital learning content, plan learning activities that work well for remote or in-person environments and provide equity for all students. Fueled by content from the Gale In Context student databases, it includes custom lesson plans and exclusive tools to help educators teach with easily-sharable, curriculum-aligned resources, while enabling seamless collaboration within and across schools and districts.

Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, "It's hardly a surprise that Gale scored so well. They've been at the forefront of the library industry for more than 65 years. That experience in the library, combined with new tools for use in the classroom, is what makes Gale In Context: For Educators so powerful."

In feedback received about Gale In Context: For Educators, MLA judges praised its innovation, accessibility and high-quality content from a trusted source:

"I'm often a pilot school for various content platforms so that we can stay ahead of the latest and greatest resources coming out but I seem to find myself consistently referring to what Gale has done with Gale In Context: For Educators. They've set the bar pretty high!" –MLA judge

"To better create a more equitable learning environment, Gale has found a way to blend accessibility and learning better than any other company/product on the market." –MLA judge

"Our staff (librarians as well as classroom teachers and school-based administrators) have found this resource to be content rich. It is a time saver and staff know they are getting high quality content from a trustworthy source." –MLA judge

"What makes the Modern Library Awards so special is the fact that the judges are actual customers who use our products," said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "These recognitions underscore and confirm that our hard work and commitment to providing high-quality digital resources to libraries is making an impact, and we are absolutely thrilled to receive such an honor."

Gale will showcase and demonstrate Gale In Context: For Educators at the Future of Education Technology (FETC) Conference, January 25-28 in Orlando, FL at Gale booth #3917.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com .

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor. https://www.libraryworks.com/

About the Modern Library Awards program

The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems. https://www.modernlibraryawards.com/

