Talent Group Announces Acquisition of EdgeLink

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Group, a leading IT staffing company, announced today the acquisition of EdgeLink, another leading and fast growing IT staffing firm, and will be merging operations to form a rising star in the industry.

EdgeLink was co-founded in 2003 by staffing industry veterans Jeff Miller and Mike Miadich, who will join the senior leadership team of the combined company. EdgeLink has grown to become an award-winning technology staffing and recruiting partner to start-ups, regional fast growing companies, and well-known national brands throughout the country, placing exceptional tech talent in the right environments. EdgeLink is based in Portland, Oregon, with offices in Denver and Salt Lake City. The firm is an 11-year winner of Best of Staffing Client awards and 12-year winner of Best of Staffing Talent awards. EdgeLink will continue to operate under its brand name.

Matthew Ripaldi, Chief Executive Officer of Talent Group, stated, "Over the past year we have gotten to know Mike, Jeff, and the EdgeLink team and built a confidence in one another that led to this transaction. EdgeLink is a strong complementary business to Talent Group and, importantly, there is a strong cultural and philosophical fit with our firm. Joining these two companies brings together the strengths of our organizations and represents an opportunity to offer clients an added suite of services from multiple locations. We now have a stronger platform for future growth and to add immediate value to our clients, consultants, candidates, and internal colleagues."

Mike Miadich, EdgeLink Co-Founder and VP of Contract Services, said, "This transaction is founded upon a high cultural alignment, bedrock for any successful partnership, and we are thrilled to join Talent Group to expand our hands-on personalized and consultative approach. The decision for us, our clients and staff to join Talent Group was evident."

Jeff Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Director at EdgeLink, commented, "Mike and I are very proud of the firm we have built and remain dedicated to serving our clients with excellence. As founders, we wanted to ensure we identified the right team to collaborate with and accelerate our growth and I know we have found the right partner. This move will benefit our talented employees who now have more opportunities with a larger organization, and for our clients who will benefit from complementary service offerings."

Michael Babb, Managing Partner of Osceola Capital, which invested in Talent Group, said, "EdgeLink has the type of industry talent we seek to add to Talent Group's team and the combination with EdgeLink is a significant strategic move with a respected brand. This is the third acquisition since our initial investment in 2018 and we are actively targeting additional acquisitions as well that will strengthen our footprint and client services."

About EdgeLink

EdgeLink is a technology staffing firm that recruits the best mid- to executive-level technical professionals on a contract, contract-to-hire and direct-hire basis. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, EdgeLink works with start-ups to Fortune 100 companies throughout the country. Their knowledge of the technology industry allows them to take a personalized, targeted and consultative approach to match the right candidate with the right company. For more information, visit www.edgelink.com.

About Talent Group

Talent Group specializes in contract staffing and also has capabilities in direct hire, executive search, and managed solutions. The company identifies ideal talent from its extensive database that includes millions of qualified candidates. Talent Group's onshore delivery teams combined with their Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India provides a robust and streamlined recruiting service model that identifies highly qualified IT, Engineering, & Life Sciences professionals. It offers the geographic scale, industry expertise, and full-service client delivery model of a large staffing firm on a focused and personal basis to a broad range of clients, from middle market organizations up to the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.talentgroups.com.

