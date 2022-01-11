National Medical Billing Services Announces Acquisition of mdStrategies

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Billing Services ("National Medical"), an industry leading healthcare revenue cycle management company serving the ambulatory surgery center ("ASC") market, has acquired mdStrategies (the "Company"), a full-service medical coding company focused on ASCs. The combination will further bolster the depth and breadth of National Medical's ASC coding expertise while also enabling it to offer coding-related point solutions to a broader segment of the ASC market. The acquisition marks National Medical's first transaction since its January 2021 partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $7 billion in assets under management.

"We are thrilled to add mdStrategies to the National Medical family as the two organizations truly complement each other," said Nader Samii, National Medical's CEO. "We believe our infrastructure and ongoing technology developments combined with the value-added service offering and deep ASC coding expertise of mdStrategies will allow us to deliver unparalleled revenue cycle and coding results to the ambulatory surgery center market."

Founded in 2003, mdStrategies provides coding, auditing, transcription, and education and training services to ambulatory surgery centers nationwide. The Company's client base includes some of the most prominent ASC organizations and spans over 40 states, making mdStrategies one of the largest ASC-focused medical coding companies. The Company employs an experienced team of certified coders with extensive multi-specialty ASC experience, including orthopedics, spine, urology, pain management, OB/GYN, gastrointestinal, ophthalmology, general surgery, and numerous other surgical specialties. Through its web-based software and process-oriented employees, mdStrategies ensures accurate, timely deliverables while meeting or exceeding all regulatory and compliance standards.

"At mdStrategies, we have always prided ourselves on providing significant value for our clients," said Scott Megason, President of mdStrategies. "National Medical's combination of ASC expertise, analytics, and insightful advice will help continue to elevate our offering, and I look forward to working with them as we enter the next phase of our evolution."

National Medical Billing Services is a national healthcare revenue cycle management company with a sophisticated, boutique-like approach to operational delivery and client services. The company focuses solely on servicing ambulatory surgery centers and their affiliated surgeons. National Medical's team of professionals consults with ASCs and their surgeons to aid them in maximizing revenue while adapting to and overcoming industry challenges and changes. National Medical also provides its clients with industry insights, education, and analytics to enable them in rendering the best business decisions possible. For more information about National Medical Billing Services, please visit www.nationalascbilling.com.

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The firm has $7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

