Mando Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award for Its Cutting-Edge Brake System (IDB2 HAD)

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mando Corporation, company specializing in EV and self-driving solutions, was awarded Innovation Award at the CES 2022. Mando's latest entry, which won the Innovation Award in the VIT (vehicle intelligence & transportation) category for the second year in a row following last year, is the IDB2 HAD (integrated dynamic brake for highly autonomous driving, IDB2 HAD for short).

The Mando IDB2 HAD, the first commercially available integrated (1-box) electronic brake with dual safety design, operates normally even in situations where single point failure occurs due to its full redundancy concept while driving. IDB2 HAD is perfect complement to e-brake pedal, enabling 'auto stow' functionality, which folds or unfolds the pedal when needed, in highly autonomous driving conditions. From maximizing vehicle space and design flexibility perspective, IDB2 HAD very much resembles the Mando's 'steer-by-wire (SbW)' technology, the company's CES Innovation Award winner last year. Electrical hyper-connection is the key theme here, as IDB2 HAD is another product of Mando's by-wire solution, which removes mechanical connections, and together with the SbW, Mando's complete by-wire solution will allow users of full self-driving vehicles to engage in many other activities while moving.

Conceptual picture of the IDB2 HAD & SbW applied in a full self-driving vehicle (PRNewsfoto/Mando)

The IDB2 HAD is an eco-friendly product. Most brake systems available in the market are composed of ESC (electronic stability control), master booster, vacuum pump, etc., while being mechanically connected to the brake pedal. The braking kicks in only by a driver's input and the braking force gets generated through the hydraulic line. This design requires a large space in the engine room while needing longer time for assembly. Mando achieved weight reduction and manufacturing optimization by integrating these individual components into one single-box design. To sum up, IDB2 HAD an ecofriendly product with a significant reduction in carbon emissions. "I Do Believe" is another interpretation of the term IDB by the company. Like the 'firm belief' of the Development Team engineers of the Mando Brake Business Unit, the IDB2 HAD has all the elements of freedom (full self-driving), safety (dual safety), and eco-friendliness (by wire)

Mando's EV and full self-driving solution technology was once again recognized globally winning a CES 2022 Innovation Award. The company plans to introduce a new concept 'BbW (brake by wire)' product equipped with the IDB2 HAD to the public in 2023.

IDB2 HAD, winner of the 'CES 2022' Innovation Awards (PRNewsfoto/Mando)

Mando Corporation (KS 204320) is a leading global automotive parts supplier, specialized in xEV and autonomous driving solutions with an A grade in the MSCI (2021) ESG ratings. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in the Republic of Korea. Mando offers state of the art driving systems (Brake, Steering, Suspension, Propulsion, Power solutions) along with Software solutions for vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging mobility service providers in three technology domains of vehicle integrated safety, autonomous driving and electric mobility that allows vehicles to intuitively sense, deliberate and move cleverly.

