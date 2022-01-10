Medically Home Announces a $110 Million Strategic Investment Led by Baxter International Inc., Global Medical Response and Cardinal Health to Advance Leadership in Hospital-Level Patient Care at Home - Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente also contributed to over-subscribed investment round

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medically Home today announced a new, $110 million round of funding from strategic investors including Baxter International Inc., Global Medical Response (GMR) and Cardinal Health who will each have representation on the company's Board. Cardinal Health, Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente are providing additional capital on top of their previous investments, demonstrating confidence in the growing expansion of the model nationwide.

Medically Home Announces a $110 Million Investment

The Medically Home model unlocks patients' homes as safe alternative sites to receive high and lower acuity care across the care continuum in the comfort and convenience of their homes. This capability is designed to increase health system capacity and resiliency, while meeting the needs and wants of patients, who often prefer to be cared for at home or in a homelike setting. More than 7,000 patients have been treated using the Medically Home platform and ecosystem, as delivered by health systems across the country and utilization is expanding rapidly.

The newest and existing strategic investors in Medically Home represent a further coming-together of the necessary ingredients to safely accelerate the scaling of the model.

Baxter – Innovation Engine for Clinical Solutions – Global medtech leader in innovative therapies for critical conditions.

GMR – National Leader in Mobile Healthcare – With more than 30,000 rapid response frontline clinicians, Global Medical Response provides services in all 50 states covering out of hospital emergency, non-emergency and mobile healthcare.

Cardinal Health – Advanced Logistics – Global leader in logistics and distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical and laboratory products.

Mayo Clinic – Global leader in serious or complex medical care

Kaiser Permanente – National leading health care provider and not-for-profit health plan

The model is expected to increase demand for a next-generation clinical workforce that combines centralized care oversight (guided by physicians and nurses in medical command centers) with field clinicians (nurses, paramedics, and technicians), who work seamlessly as a team. This work force is supported by Medically Home's national partners that bring all the needed clinical and supportive services, medication, medical equipment, technology and other capabilities that create a safe and effective site of advanced medical care.

Rami Karjian, chief executive officer of Medically Home said, "The addition of these strategic national partners powerfully strengthens our logistics capability which our health system providers need to safely and reliably care for patients in their homes. The accelerating decentralization of high acuity care from hospitals and other institutional sites to an ever-increasing number of patient's homes enabled by Medically Home, validates the importance of an ecosystem of health care partners working together on behalf of patients and the clinicians that care for them across the country."

Giuseppe Accogli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Baxter said, "Baxter's strategic investment in Medically Home will help advance our vision to transform healthcare by accelerating access to hospital-level care at home. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the value of helping clinicians deliver the best possible care for patients at home, and we are thrilled to help Medically Home expand its unique care model while furthering innovation in digital health and monitoring technologies and solutions."

The relationship with GMR, including a national service agreement, has already demonstrated its ability to add more clinicians going into the field in a time when there is a shortage of skilled clinical resources, a critical element that will enable Medically Home's model to scale.

Karjian said, "The work with GMR that began last year, focuses GMR's national clinical rapid response capabilities across the US on the growing hospital at home movement being accelerated by health systems like Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente. It leverages GMR's unprecedented resources and vast network of home-based providers and is a perfect fit for our vision going forward."

Randy Owen, Global Medical Response CEO said, "As the national leader in medical transportation and mobile healthcare services, GMR is proud to be part of the expansion of patient care at home with Medically Home, the leader in acute care at home and other related decentralized medical services. This partnership is a natural fit with GMR's 30,000 exceptional frontline clinicians who provide care at a moment's notice with our health system partners. Our current at-home partnership with Medically Home has already proven that this model works well for patients, hospital systems and caregivers, and we're looking forward to future growth opportunities with Medically Home."

Suzanne Foster, President, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions said, "Our continued partnership illustrates Cardinal Health's strong commitment to Medically Home and the unrelenting efforts of so many to transform healthcare and expand the accessibility of safe, effective hospital-level care at home. Enabling health equity and decentralized care for patients to receive hospital level care is no longer healthcare of the future – it's here today, and Cardinal Health is devoted to working closely with Medically Home and its partners to collectively provide optimal, in-home patient experiences and outcomes."

Stephen Parodi, M.D., executive vice president of The Permanente Federation at Kaiser Permanente said, "With the growing number of people who are aging over 65, we need to create and implement programs that will address the needs of this population at scale. Over the next decade, up to a third of the patients who are currently hospitalized in brick-and-mortar hospitals could be cared for at home. Kaiser Permanente believes that providing this type of care is a way to improve access to safe acute and restorative care for an older population and for other patients with serious or complex illnesses."

Maneesh Goyal, chief operating officer of the Mayo Clinic Platform said, "The partnership with Medically Home advances Mayo Clinic mission and values that are optimized for the digital age. The new round of investment affirms the power of partnerships with like-minded organizations and will help more people have the choice to experience this unique model of care in the comfort of their homes."

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For 90 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Global Medical Response

With more than 11 million patient encounters annually, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transportation, and community, industrial/specialty and wildland fire services. Each of our businesses has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International.For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

About Medically Home

Medically Home enables health systems to safely care for their patients at home, across the care continuum, including hospital-level care. Medically Home provides these health systems with all the elements required to safely care for patients, including the clinical protocols, reimbursement model, platform technology, and fulfillment of all the clinical services required in the home through partners. Clinicians and patients broadly prefer this model over traditional care. Clinical and financial outcomes are improved. For more information, visit www.medicallyhome.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions, a business unit within Cardinal Health, is a market-leading medical supplies provider, manufacturer, and distributor serving people with chronic and serious health conditions in the United States. Committed to helping customers take care of their health conditions from the comfort of their home, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions services more than 4 million customers per year. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Medically Home