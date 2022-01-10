Former Care.com Co-Founder and CTO brings 25 years of experience in technology and leadership to Coravin's global business

Coravin, Inc. Appoints Dave Krupinski as Chief Technology Officer Former Care.com Co-Founder and CTO brings 25 years of experience in technology and leadership to Coravin's global business

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc. the premier global wine technology company, announced today the appointment of Dave Krupinski as Chief Technology Officer of Coravin's global business.

Dave Krupinski, Coravin Chief Technology Officer

In his role, Krupinski will report to Chief Executive Officer Christopher Ladd and work closely with the executive team to support the growth of the company. Krupinski will play an integral role in setting the company's strategic direction, overseeing technology development and IT infrastructure, and developing the latest technology to support Coravin's growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave as our new CTO," said Christopher Ladd, CEO of Coravin. "He brings with him an incredible breadth of experience in research & development, software engineering, information technology, and analytics which is certain to help take Coravin to the next level of wine exploration and personalization."

Before joining Coravin, Krupinski was Co-Founder, CTO, and Chief Safety & Cybersecurity Officer at Care.com. In his 14 years at the company, Care.com became the world's largest online marketplace for care, offering services to more than 35 million families and caregivers in over 20 countries. Krupinski led the expansion of Care.com's industry-leading portfolio of services for finding, managing, and paying for care from start-up stage through operating as a public company.

"I'm extremely excited to join the team at Coravin, which is pioneering new ways for the world to experience wine. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the growth of Coravin through digital innovation and world-class technology, and I'm thrilled to be part of a global brand that inspires wine exploration and discovery through groundbreaking innovation."

Krupinski also serves on the executive board of the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) and on the advisory board of BostonCIO.

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to expand the way the world can experience wine. Through its innovations, it empowers wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, still or sparkling, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves and websites of leading retailers, in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world.

