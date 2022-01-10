Apiiro Appoints Eldan Ben-Haim as Chief Architect Officer to Transform How Cloud-Native Applications are Secured

TEL AVIV and NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro , the leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced the appointment of Eldan Ben-Haim as its Chief Architect Officer. Ben-Haim joins Apiiro from Transmit Security, where he was the Chief Technology Officer for the past six years. He will drive Apiiro's technical direction to accelerate product growth and execute on Apiiro's mission to help organizations secure their cloud-native applications.

Eldan Ben-Haim, Chief Architect of Apiiro

Ben-Haim has a proven track record in technology leadership, with 25 years of experience in software development, many of them in cybersecurity. Prior to joining Apiiro, he served as CTO at Transmit Security and previously held the position of VP of R&D at Trusteer, a cybersecurity company acquired by IBM. Eldan served for six years in Matzov, the elite IDF cybersecurity unit, and holds a B.Sc in Computer Science and Mathematics from the Tel-Aviv University and a M.Sc in Computer Science from the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya.

"I have had the privilege to design, build, and deploy several large-scale cloud-native applications," commented Ben-Haim, Chief Architect Officer of Apiiro. "I have witnessed the complexity that stems from distributed technology and responsibility between Dev, Sec, and Ops. Apiiro's ability to provide teams with end-to-end risk remediation across the entire SDLC solves a problem that the industry has been struggling with for a long time. I couldn't be more excited to join this incredibly talented team and help shape the future of cloud-native application security."

"Eldan has a deep understanding of the challenges our customers face while securing their cloud-native application throughout the SDLC. Eldan's experience will boost our efforts to help organizations remediate critical risks in cloud-native applications," said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro.

About Apiiro



Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to provide cloud to code remediation of critical risks in cloud-native applications. Apiiro is re-inventing the secure software development lifecycle for modern agile and DevOps processes. Backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins.

