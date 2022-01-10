Agree Realty Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA Toll Free (866) 363-3979

International (412) 902-4206

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/44223

To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Investors section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,404 properties, located in 47 states and containing approximately 29.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

