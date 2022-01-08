IEEE Quantum Announces the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit Scheduled for 10 January 2022

Registration is free for this online conference featuring innovation-centered talks by the world-leading experts on the business of quantum computing

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE Quantum , the leading community for quantum computing conferences, research and education programs, today announced the launch of the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit . This conference will feature innovation-centered sessions by the industry's thought leaders on the business of quantum computing. This one-day summit will take place online on 10 January 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET. To access the live broadcast, please click here .

"Quantum computers are special purpose machines empowering discontinuous innovations . Because I analyze quantum computing patents across jurisdictions — e.g. China, Korea, Japan, Australia, U.S. and Europe — it is clear that innovations in quantum computing are emerging with unprecedented rapidity," said Maëva Ghonda , Author, Conference Chair, and Host of the Quantum AI Series Podcast . "The Quantum Computing Innovation Summit is a unique platform where senior leaders and decision makers will acquire critical knowledge on what's to come as well as essential adoption trends to establish their quantum computing strategy. Many industries — such as mobility, finance and pharma — will greatly benefit from the transformational power of quantum computing. It is not too early for business executives as well as leaders from academic institutions and governments to start planning for this transformational compute power."

"2021 was a banner year for quantum computing innovation across the technology stack. Importantly, a growing number of companies have now embarked on research collaborations and have created full-scale organizations to develop and implement quantum computing applications," said Matt Johnson, CEO, QC Ware Inc. "IEEE has taken a leadership role in educating and inspiring the technology community about quantum computing. I am honored to be kicking off the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit and providing my insights on the state of quantum computing and where I see the industry heading in the next decade."

"The Quantum Computing Innovation Summit will be a great opportunity to learn about the development in this important space," added Michael Marthaler, CEO of HQS Quantum Simulations, "I am very much looking forward to speaking about the software that we develop at HQS to make quantum computers useful for the high performance computing (HPC) community."

"In an emerging field like quantum computing, it is critical to ensure that intellectual property (IP) protection strategy is aligned with business priorities and the pace of innovation," remarked Erik Huestis, Attorney and Partner at Foley Hoag. "There has been an extraordinary increase in patent filings over the last few years in the quantum computing space, highlighting the foundational nature of quantum innovations across verticals."

Following the Conference Chair's opening remarks, the Quantum Computing Innovation Summit will feature presentations by keynote speakers as well as invited experts, including:

Keynote Speakers

Matt Johnson , CEO at QC Ware

The Outlook for the Quantum Computing Industry to 2025 and Beyond

Dr. Oscar Diez , Head of Quantum Computing at the European Commission

Europe Quantum Flagship Innovations

Dr. Jan Goetz , CEO at IQM

Co-Designing Quantum Accelerators

Dr. Michael Marthaler , CEO at HQS Quantum Simulations

High Performance Computing Use Cases for Quantum Computing

Emmanuel Viale , Managing Director at Accenture Technology Innovation

How Leading Companies Drive Their Ecosystems' Quantum Computing Readiness

Invited Experts

Peter Clark , Head of Computational Science & Engineering, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Therapeutics Discovery

Quantum Computing Innovations in Pharma

Erik Huestis , Partner, Foley Hoag

The Path from Quantum Computing Innovation to Patent

Heather West , Senior Research Analyst, IDC

IDC Forecast of the Global Quantum Computing Market

For additional information and event registration, please visit the conference website .

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional society. IEEE has more than 400,000 members in more than 160 countries. The institute is dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. IEEE and its members inspire a global community through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities.

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs. The IEEE Computer Society is a global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information. The organization offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career.

About IEEE Quantum

IEEE Quantum is the IEEE Future Directions initiative that serves as the leading community for conferences and programs on quantum computing technologies. IEEE Quantum is supported by leadership and representation across IEEE societies and operating units, including the IEEE Computer Society. For more information, please visit IEEE Quantum.

