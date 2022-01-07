Qiming Venture Partners Announces Annual Promotions

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm in China, is pleased to announce the promotions of Bonnie Wang and Dr. Kan Chen to Partner, and Xiaofei Zhou to Vice President. In addition, there are eight promotions from the finance, legal and administrative support teams.

In the fifteen years since its founding in China, Qiming has been widely recognized by investors around the world for its exceptional investment performances and has become a preferred investor of choice for entrepreneurs. The company has a strong corporate culture that emphasizes inclusion, stays hungry, and keeps humility and sincerity.

Bonnie Wang is recognized for her unique insights into the internet and consumer sectors, and close connections with founders. "China's consumer industry has abundant room to grow, driven by the rapid development of supply chain, the popularity of domestic brands among Generation Z, and the increasing penetration of overseas e-commerce," Bonnie Wang said, "I am honored to be a Partner and thank Qiming for nurturing and trusting me over the years. I look forward to working with the team to find more outstanding companies and provide the support they need."

Dr. Kan Chen joined Qiming Venture Partners in 2016, where he was involved with several industry-leading companies in the innovative drug sector. "China's innovative drug industry is booming, and it is my honor to become a Partner. Qiming has provided me with the support and opportunities needed to grow. I hope that we can invest in more good biopharmaceutical companies and support these firms to develop new drugs and treatments that truly benefit patients," Dr. Kan Chen said.

Qiming Venture Partners congratulates the eleven team members on their promotions and accomplishments. Qiming had another fruitful year, and it would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work from all.

Talent has been at the core of Qiming's success in the past fifteen years. Every company has tremendous potential for rapid development because of the great people. At the same time, the firm must also strive to create the right platform for these talents to move forward. Qiming Venture Partners will continue to build its organizational capabilities to enhance core competencies.

In the wave of technology and innovation, Qiming Venture Partners, along with its great talents, remain committed to finding good companies and serving the entrepreneurs.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently Qiming Venture Partners manages ten US Dollar funds and six RMB funds with $6.2 billion in AUM capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 430 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 170 companies are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or achieved exit through M&A and other means. There are also over 40 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI, SEHK:9626), Zhihu (NYSE: ZH), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE:688617), New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), WeDoctor Group, and UBTech among many others.

