Lawrence County Republican Committee to Sponsor 2022 Republican Gubernatorial and U.S. Senatorial Debate

NEW CASTLE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawrence County Republican Committee today announced that it will sponsor a Republican Gubernatorial and U.S. Senatorial Candidate debate early in 2022. The event is scheduled for January 12, 2022, at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 East Lincoln Ave., New Castle, PA.

The evening will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a VIP reception for the candidates and VIP ticket holders. The debate will follow at 6:30, and event organizers expect a packed house.

Lynne Ryan, Chairwoman of the Republican Committee of Lawrence County, says, "We have had an overwhelming response from the campaigns, and we are excited to have them all together in this forum. We anticipate full participation from all candidates across Pennsylvania who are seeking the endorsement of the Republican Party in the gubernatorial and senatorial races. Red counties in western Pennsylvania, along with the 'rural T,' will collectively provide the pathway to victory in statewide races for our Republican candidates."

Participants in the gubernatorial debate will be Bill McSwain, John Ventre, Jason Richey, Jake Corman, Dave White, Charlie Gerow, Guy Ciarrocchi, Scott Martin, Melissa Hart, Dr. Nche Zama, and Jason Monn. Those taking part in the U.S. Senate debate include Carla Sands, Jeff Bartos, Kathy Barnette, and George Bochetto. These are the candidates who have officially filed with the PA Republican Party as of this date; but any others who seek the endorsement of the party prior to the event are cordially invited to participate as well. The moderator is Jeff Lord.

The venue for the debate is as impressive as the list of VIPs who will attend. Constructed in 1924, the stately building has seating for 2,800 people, and features the largest stage between New York City and Chicago. It is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places in Pennsylvania.

"We look forward to hosting this monumental event in the Scottish Rite Cathedral, in Lawrence County," says Ryan. "It's the perfect historical setting for this debate, which is an important opportunity for our voters to hear the platforms of the candidates firsthand."

Tickets for the VIP reception and seating ($150), as well as those for general admission seating ($25) can be purchased at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/scottishrite/6775/event/1252089 .

Michele Conti (Media Contact) Lynne Ryan (County Chairwoman) 724-730-6601 724-910-1116

