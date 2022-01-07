Concentric closes its facility in Chivilcoy, Argentina

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric today announces the company has decided to close its facility in Chivilcoy, Argentina. Concentric has carefully evaluated different alternatives for the facility in Argentina and has concluded that regrettably it is not viable to continue the operations because of the sustained, challenging macro-economic situation in the country. The one-off cost of closure amounts to preliminary MSEK 22 and will be reflected in the Q4 2021 financial statements. The decision will take effect immediately.

This information is of the type that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16.45 CET on 7 January, 2022.

