SKINNYFATS SIGNS TEN-STORE COLORADO FRANCHISE DEAL WITH ELEVATED INC.

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinnyFATS announces a ten-unit franchise deal with Colorado's Elevated Inc. to expand the SkinnyFATS Healthy & Happy brand and menu to the Rockies.

SkinnyFATS is a best in class, fast-fine concept that also owns and operates HallPass, Utah's first food hall, in Salt Lake City.

Founded in 2013 by Reed Allen Slobusky, SkinnyFATS is a Space For All™ featuring a unique menu with a healthy side and a happy side. What began as a small one-off restaurant has quickly grown into a multi-location, regional brand. SkinnyFATS is known for its artfully designed restaurants, playfully innovative menu items (Sweet Cheesus®, More Cow Bowl®, Cherry Popper®), and signature trademarked smiley logo.

Elevated Inc. expects to begin its rapid expansion plan in Colorado with its first SkinnyFATS location opening in Denver this year.

Reed Slobusky says, "This exciting deal has been in the works for nearly a year, and the partnership allows for sustainable growth of the SkinnyFATS brand with Elevated's proven experience as successful franchisees."

Real estate opportunities in the Colorado market can be directed to Elevated@SkinnyFATS.com . Inquiries for SkinnyFATS franchising can be directed to Franchising@SkinnyFATS.com.

About Elevated:

Elevated Inc. is the newest venture from veteran QSR franchise operator David Timmons. Since 2012, David has grown Elevated to 19 restaurants in Colorado and Nevada. Its focus is creating experiences people crave. In early 2021, Timmons and partners teamed up with Dan Klehm, a proven restaurant leader with decades of experience, to find a top tier brand that fits Elevated's culture. Ultimately, they decided on SkinnyFATS for its innovative concept that offers a great menu and creating a "Space For All."

About SkinnyFATS:

Founded in 2013 and owned by Reed Slobusky and Chef Marc Marrone, SkinnyFATS is a Healthy/Happy restaurant brand with locations in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. It features a line of right-branded condiments, accessories, and merchandise. As the leader in fine-fast dining, SkinnyFATS has been listed in QSR's top 40 restaurants under 40 units, and consistently ranks amongst the highest in AUV's amongst QSR brands. More information can be found online at www.SkinnyFATS.com

Media Contact:

Hilary Reiter

Redhead Marketing & PR

hilary@redheadmarketingpr.com | 435.901.2071

www.skinnyfats.com

Images Here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9wlw1m6rxcgey4n/AADnBzaLoHLmDPH9tpUqc28Ya?dl=0

View original content:

SOURCE SkinnyFATS