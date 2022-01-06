Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Castlight Health, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Vera

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Castlight (NYSE: CSLT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Vera.

Ademi LLP alleges Castlight's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Castlight shareholders will receive only $2.05 for all outstanding shares of Castlight Class A common stock and Class B common stock, for a total equity value of approximately $370 million structured as an all-cash tender offer. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Castlight by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Castlight accepts a superior bid. Castlight insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Castlight's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Castlight.

