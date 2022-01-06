New Story Appoints Jonathan E. Bicknell as Chief Executive Officer

BALTIMORE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story, one of the largest special education companies in the U.S., announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Jonathan E. Bicknell as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jon will assume day-to-day leadership and will focus on the Company's operational agility and its growth strategies. Jon is a capital markets veteran and has served as New Story's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since he joined the Company in January 2021. Paul Volosov, long-time CEO and founder of New Story and its family of companies is transitioning into the role of Chairman of the Board where he'll continue to lend his expertise.

"Jon is deeply committed to the New Story mission. I am confident in his ability to lead our team of more than 1,500 educators, therapists and staff," said Paul Volosov, Chair of the Board. "Jon has a proven history of helping organizations grow their potential. No doubt Jon will continue this trend as he leads New Story. I am most confident that we will continue to grow and develop our team as we support more students, families, and communities."

Bicknell is a seasoned leader with experience spanning 25+ years across consulting, financial and healthcare sectors. He brings to the role a wealth of experience having spent the last decade working with private equity owned portfolio companies and as part of executive management teams. Most notably, he was the CFO of Versant Health Inc., a billion-dollar vision insurance company focused on managed eye health and vision care, served as CFO for inVentiv Health (now Syneos Health), a multi-billion-dollar global end-to-end biopharmaceutical organization, and as an Assurance Partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and to continue driving our mission forward by putting our students and their families at the center of what we do," said Bicknell, CEO. "Our New Story Schools model has proven results when we work hand-in-hand with those we serve. The partnerships we develop with our communities, and especially those with local school districts, is part of our students' success and our support model. I am committed to maintaining and developing these critical partnerships and to exploring new ways to collaborate so we can support even more children and young adults in need."

New Story Schools, the company's flagship school brand, was founded in 1997 with one school in Pennsylvania. Since then, it has evolved its capabilities, programs and services. Today, New Story's family of companies serves diverse populations across five states as part of its network of nearly 50 schools and multiple clinics.

About New Story

New Story is a leading provider of special and alternative education and mental health services for children and young adults with serious and complex challenges. The New Story family of schools and clinics serve families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

