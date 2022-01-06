Jeep® Grand Cherokee Named Best SUV to Buy in 2022 by The Car Connection All-new Redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee Returns Stronger Than Ever to Win Best SUV Title Spot

The all-new Jeep® Grand Cherokee named Best SUV to Buy in 2022 by The Car Connection. The expanded Grand Cherokee family includes (left to right): first ever three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L, first ever electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and the most awarded SUV ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The most awarded SUV ever – the Jeep® Grand Cherokee – recognized as the Best SUV to Buy in 2022

Expanded Jeep Grand Cherokee family includes both two-row and new three-row models, new 4xe electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, standard and available safety features, spacious and well-appointed interior and innovative technologies

The iconic fifth-generation Jeep® Grand Cherokee, known for its legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, and now for 2022 an expanded lineup includes a two-row, a 4xe plug-in-hybrid model and three-row Grand Cherokee L model, earned top SUV honors in The Car Connection's annual Best Car to Buy awards competition.



The Car Connection named the all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee the Best SUV to Buy in 2022, praising its increased interior capacity, next-generation safety features, premium amenities and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain as standouts. Other notable attributes include even more agile and efficient powertrains, a spacious three-row version for the first time ever, plus an all-new luxurious interior that showcases modern, hand-crafted materials and the most available technology features in its class.



"The Jeep Grand Cherokee made its name on off-road ability," said Marty Padgett, editorial director, Internet Brands Automotive. "In this generation, it's evolved in all the right ways, with more luxury features, with more seats and with more efficient powertrain choices."



The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee builds on its legacy as the most awarded SUV ever by introducing a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. The first-ever Grand Cherokee 4xe is set to deliver an estimated 25 miles of all-electric range, 57 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a combined driving range of more than 440 miles (708 km). The 4xe propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, 2.0-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission for maximum efficiency and capability.

A three-row variant of the Grand Cherokee debuted last year to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who have asked for more space and functionality. Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the Grand Cherokee L delivers unsurpassed third-row capacity and increased cargo volume with seating for up to seven passengers. The vehicle's expanded wheelbase creates generous interior room and gives passengers expansive, class-leading legroom in the second row.

With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including advanced driver-assist systems, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and night vision cameras. Segment-leading technologies include a 10.25-inch front passenger screen, rear-seat monitoring camera system, rear-seat entertainment displays with built-in Amazon Fire TV and an available premium 19-speaker, 950-watt McIntosh audio system.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee also comes equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5 infotainment system. The advanced Uconnect 5 system, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeps passengers engaged and informed while drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.



