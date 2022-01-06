Fiducient Advisors onboarded on Arcons Technology billing platform

CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology announced that Fiducient Advisors headquartered in Chicago, IL advising over $250 billion in assets, has selected its billing platform 'billPort' for their quarterly billing process. Arcons' billPort, offered for over a decade, features seamless advisory client billing and revenue sharing.

Monica Harrison, Director of Finance and Accounting said, "We chose Arcons to streamline our multifaceted billing workflow and are happy with the results. Arcons was quick to accommodate our billing rules for our unique set of portfolios, escalator fees and they worked well with our multi-geography, multi-culture team." Asked about the implementation, Ms. Harrison was enthusiastic, "Arcons worked closely with our large team to setup our data. Arcons promptly handled our special requirements and created custom workflows, invoice designs, screens, rules etc. to match those requirements. Our billing process can be done in a fraction of the time it took earlier. Arcons' ability to customize the software to meet our needs was the main advantage."

Fiducient Advisors signed on with Arcons in Q3 of 2021 and is currently live with billPort.

"billPort has evolved over the past decade and has capabilities to handle all types of billing calculations and Revenue Sharing rules," said Hemant More, CFA, Co-Founder of Arcons, "billPort integrates with various custodial data sources and with portfolio management systems. We are delighted to have Fiducient Advisors on board with billPort and look forward to serve them for the foreseeable future."

About Fiducient Advisors

Fiducient Advisors commenced in 1995 striving to provide unparalleled and customized investment consulting services. Its clients include retirement plan sponsors, nonprofit organizations, private clients and financial institutions.

About Arcons Technology

Arcons Technology, founded in 1998, is transforming the technology infrastructure of wealth management firms. Since 1993, the founders of Arcons pioneered the industry's core technologies and are now extending those capabilities to maximize advisors' technology investments.

Based on its success, Arcons serves more than 100 organizations representing over $400 billion in assets, including some of the industry's best-known firms. Arcons' other offerings include tradePort for trading and rebalancing, client relationship management (CRM), client portal and advisor portals. Arcons is committed to providing intuitive, efficient solutions for financial advisors.

