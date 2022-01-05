REXFORD INDUSTRIAL SETS DATES FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. A conference call with senior management will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the live telephone conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0789 (for domestic callers) or 1-201-689-8562 (for international callers) at least five minutes prior to start time. A webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

Conference call playback will be available through March 10, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (for domestic callers) or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers), using the pass code 13725995.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 296 properties with approximately 37.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet. For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com .

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Stephen Swett

424-256-2153 ext 401

investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.