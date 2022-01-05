Fun Town RV Hosts the 5th Annual DFW RV Party Inside AT&T Stadium

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun Town RV will be bringing the annual DFW RV Party back to AT&T Stadium on March 10th - 13th. The show will build on last year's success by turning up the notch with bigger performers, more special guests, and even more RVs. There will be live music, as well as games, door prizes, product demonstrations, and the very latest RV models on the market. All inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys! Admission is free!

Hosted by Fun Town RV, the largest RV retail chain in Texas, the DFW RV Party will give everyone the chance to view and shop towable RVs from 5 manufacturers, 32 of the top Brands, and over 100 of the latest models and floor plans. Factory and Banking representatives will be on hand, with special programs and discounts so incredible you may never see them again. If you can make only one RV show this year, this is the one to see.

The DFW RV Party will feature visits from former and current Dallas Cowboy players, the world-famous Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, and mascot Rowdy. To top this party off further, there will be a very special guest who will get things even more ramped up. Fun Town RV has invited none other than the Nature Boy, Ric Flair to drop by and say "Wooooo".

"We wanted to do something more than just a normal RV show. In fact, I believe that no one should ever have to pay to shop for an RV ever again. This event should be considered an RV Party. That is why we are offering free parking, free admission, door prizes, and family fun for all. It is our privilege to host the RV community, the Cowboys Nation, and everyone in the Great State of Texas and to have the chance to show them why they should become a part of the Fun Town Family," said Jarrod "The Mayor" McGhee CEO and Owner of Fun Town RV.

The show runs from 10am - 7pm on March 10th-12th and 10am - 5pm Sunday on March 13th. For more information and schedules visit WWW.DFWRVPARTY.COM

