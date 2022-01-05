Cogent Biosciences Provides 2022 Corporate Guidance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today provided 2021 year-end updates and corporate guidance for 2022.

"I am proud of the substantial progress the Cogent team made in 2021. In addition to achieving our key corporate milestones of initiating three late-stage clinical trials of bezuclastinib, our highly potent and selective KIT mutant inhibitor, we also formed the Cogent Research Team which is focused on building a portfolio of best-in-class small molecules for patients with significant unmet medical need," said Andrew Robbins, President and CEO of Cogent Biosciences. "In 2022, we will advance the APEX, SUMMIT and PEAK clinical trials, with preliminary clinical data expected from APEX in the first half of 2022. In addition, we look forward to moving into our new research headquarters in Boulder and to sharing more details about the impressive research pipeline the Cogent Research Team has created in a very short period of time."

Key Highlights

Bezuclastinib now under investigation in three late-stage clinical trials

Preclinical data highlights bezuclastinib as potent KIT inhibitor with minimal CNS activity and PDGFR inhibition

Cogent Research Team created to generate robust pipeline of potential best-in-class molecules The Cogent Research Team is led by John Robinson , PhD, and already has grown to over 35 employees. This spring, the team will move into its newly-built, state-of-the-art research facility in Boulder .



About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases. Cogent Biosciences is based in Cambridge, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: 2022 corporate guidance, including the expectation to present preliminary clinical data from APEX in the first half of 2022, the plan to host an R&D investor event in April 2022 and the expectation to open a new research facility in Boulder; discussion of the company's business and operations; future product development plans; clinical development plans and timelines for its lead program, bezuclastinib; and the potential for bezuclastinib to be a best-in-class KIT mutant inhibitor. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results, the rate of enrollment in our clinical trials and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts or milestones disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

