ChargePoint Technology Acquires Terracon Corporation

FRANKLIN, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargePoint Technology Ltd. ("ChargePoint"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Terracon Corporation ("Terracon"), a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of single-use products and accessories for mixing, transferring, and storing fluids in the biopharma and life science markets.

Founded in 1976, Terracon has developed deep engineering expertise and in-depth workflow knowledge that produce innovative customer solutions with the industry's fastest lead times. Terracon combines design and engineering know-how with ISO 9001-certified manufacturing to create world-class liquid mixing, transfer, and storage products that solve customers' application-specific problems and enhance productivity. Terracon's single-use solutions are used in thousands of biopharma and life science customers' facilities globally.

"Terracon has vast technical expertise in liquid and fluid mixing, transfer, and storage with a broad portfolio of products that customers rely on for critical process applications," said Chris Eccles, CEO of ChargePoint. "With its extensive product knowledge and application-engineered solutions as well as its relentless customer focus, Terracon offers leading solutions to highly regulated segments, including biopharma and ultra-pure water, along with several other high-value markets. We are very excited to welcome Terracon to the ChargePoint family."

"Terracon is the supplier of choice for customers requiring industry-leading expertise in the mixing, transfer, and storage of liquids. Through our customer-focused culture and technical proficiency, we provide world-class solutions that optimize workflows and improve production capability," said Chris McNary, President of Terracon. "I would particularly like to thank all our employees who have contributed to our journey so far. We are all driven to make liquid management cleaner, safer, and more efficient for our customers. I am thrilled at this opportunity to partner with ChargePoint for the next stage of growth."

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of leading-edge transfer technologies and solutions for the pharma, biopharma, and specialty powder markets. Founded in 2008, ChargePoint is headquartered in Liverpool, U.K., and has additional offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about ChargePoint, visit www.thechargepoint.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

