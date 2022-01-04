Top Fitness Influencers and Celebrity Trainers Help Give Back This New Year with Month-long 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' Event Lily Aldridge, Kit Rich, Andrea Speir, Kira Stokes, Anthony Crouchelli, Kelly LeVeque and more host livestream health and fitness classes all month long to raise funds for No Kid Hungry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, fitness-enthusiasts or those wanting to kick-off a healthy start to the New Year have the opportunity to give back and 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry.' Throughout the entire month of Jan., top health, fitness and wellness experts from across the country are teaming up to host a series of livestream workout and wellness classes to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

These talented instructors will offer a variety of classes, ranging from yoga, body-building, boxing, mindfulness, nutrition and more. Viewers can participate in 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' livestream events by joining each instructor's class on their individual social channel and donating during the stream to help connect the 1 in 6 kids in America living with hunger to the food they need to thrive. Every $1 donated can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need. *

Participating talent includes:

Lily Aldridge , model

Ali Basye-Featherston , yoga teacher and digital marketer

Jason Campbell , life coach and yoga instructor

Hanna and Haley Cavinder , college basketball players and TikTok stars

Maia Cotton , model

Anthony Crouchelli , master trainer and founder of Grit Boxing

Mandy DiMarzo , owner of BURN by Mandy

Allegra "Pi" DuVal , Britney Spears impersonator and professional dancer

Tyler & Brittney Hall , personal trainer and yoga Instructor

Kelsey Heenan , co-founder of HIITBURN and Openfit trainer

Kelly LeVeque , holistic nutritionist, celebrity health coach and best-selling author of Body Love

Gregory Pablo Mercado , MixxedFit level 2 and master educator of Nevada

Danielle Natoni , founder of Team Fit and Funky

Kit Rich , celebrity trainer and Pilates instructor

Andrea Speir , founder of Speir Pilates

Kira Stokes , celebrity trainer and founder of KiraStokesFit

Karla Tafra , yoga teacher and nutritionist

Jennifer Thompson , world powerlifting champion

Dr. Kim Van Dusen , The Parentologist

Katie Wee , actress and yoga instructor

Jason Williams , well-being coach

"Fitness and food go hand in hand. Athletes and fitness coaches can't do their best on an empty stomach and the same thing is true with kids. Every missed meal counts – Hunger affects everything from ability to learn, to health, to general well-being," said Carla Warner, director of Revenue Innovation at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We've been so encouraged by this incredible group of health experts, fitness instructors and athletes who are using their own talents to inspire their fans and followers to 'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' and help connect millions of hungry kids to the food they need to thrive."

'Get Fit for No Kid Hungry' is Presented by fresh produce and nutrition leader, Dole Food Company, and supported by Gaiam and Athletic Greens. To learn more and to see this month's livestream Event Calendar, visit NoKidHungry.org/GetFit.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

