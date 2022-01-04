CY Vision and BMW Engineers Working Together on a New Approach to AR Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CY Vision (www.cyvision.com) and BMW Group engineers are working together to explore the use of CY Vision's computational holographic technology in future cars. This technology projects images at multiple image distances with depth of field to create compelling augmented reality (AR) experiences. The engineers are examining new approaches that could be applied to different use cases for both drivers and passengers.

CY Vision's approach uniquely delivers 3D holographic displays in full color from bright sunlight to darkness with support for any number of simultaneous virtual objects ranging in distance from in cabin to infinity. The company uses off-the-shelf processors to generate these displays in real time on standard optical hardware without requiring special films or waveguides.

"The vision of keeping the driver in constant communication with the vehicle in an intuitive way is a great fit for using AR to deliver not only safer but also visually more engaging driving experiences," said Orkun Oguz, CEO of CY Vision. "We believe AR experiences will be an integral part of autonomous driving and new mobility ecosystem and we are very happy to work with BMW towards this goal."

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CY Vision develops computational holographic display technology and 3D rendering software suites that deliver augmented reality experiences for a variety of consumer, industrial, and vehicular environments.

