KickHouse Announces NFT Collection

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting a new fitness routine can be scary. So can learning new technology. This new year, KickHouse is helping you navigate both! Join any KickHouse studio before the end of January and you'll get amazing coach-led kickboxing classes to help you lose weight and you'll get a free KickHouse NFT to help you build your wallet.

KickHouse launches NFT collection with artist Nettie Bella.

"When you're intimidated by something, you can choose to shy away from it or you can tackle the challenge head on," said Jessica Yarmey, Chief Executive Officer at KickHouse "This new year, our coaches are ready to introduce you to the calorie-torching benefits of kickboxing and you'll also be introduced to NFTs with our KickHouse NFT collection."

The KickHouse NFT collection is minted on Litemint in collaboration with JPEG DAO.

"JPEG DAO was initially created to provide NFTs to our members. We've quickly expanded into a community supporting artists and unique NFT experiences," said Brian Goldberg, Founder of JPEG DAO. "Our partnership with KickHouse is a natural extension of our goals and mission"

The artist who designed the collection is JPEG DAO artist, Nettie Bella.

"Nettie is the perfect artist to collaborate with because her perseverance and confidence is inspiring," said Samantha Salas, Director of Marketing at KickHouse. "She's trail blazing and setting an example for the next generation of female artists and entrepreneurs, and we couldn't be happier to be working with her."

This project is the first of its kind and is built on the Stellar network, supported by Lobstr. The NFT's will be distributed via Lobstr wallets the first week of February. This massive collaboration was facilitated and coordinated by the team at Merchant Media.

"Helping people interact with crypto and the blockchain needs to be both fun and familiar. What's more familiar than fitness?" said Dixie Gilbert, VP of Sales & Marketing at Merchant Media. "At Merchant Media our goal is to help brands and businesses, like KickHouse, design meaningful crypto 3.0 adoption strategies through creative ideas and solutions within the Stellar blockchain."

Get introduced to KickHouse and NFT's today! Your first KickHouse class is free! Find your neighborhood studio and get started by visiting: www.thekickhouse.com/nft

About KickHouse:

Founded in July of 2020, KickHouse is a modern kickboxing studio with resilience in its DNA. The KickHouse mission is to help members and communities take their health and kick it up a level! The brand has quickly grown to over 35 locations across the country and is looking to grow to 100 within the next six months. If you're interested in becoming a KickHouse franchisee and opening your own KickHouse studio, visit: www.thekickhouse.com/franchise

