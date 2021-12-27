The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Indicates Distribution Amount

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TWN) (the "Fund") confirmed capital gain and net investment income distributions in the aggregate amount of $2.9227 per share. The capital gain portion of the distributions is comprised of long-term capital gains of $2.4447. The net investment income portion of the distributions is $0.4780 per share. The distribution will be payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2021.

The Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment and Cash Purchase Plan (the "Plan") that is open to all stockholders. If the Fund's shares trade at a premium to the net asset value of the Fund, Plan participants will receive shares of the Fund valued at the greater of the net asset value or 95% of the market price. If the Fund is trading at a discount, Plan participants will receive shares of the Fund valued at market price per share. All stockholders may elect to participate in the Plan or may withdraw at any time within the limitations described in the Plan.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

