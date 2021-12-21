Industrial Valve Suppliers Focus Innovation on Automation & Internet Integration

CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis forecasts global demand for industrial valves to increase 4.9% per year to $103 billion in 2025, boosted by rising demand for more expensive valves with incorporated sensors.

As systems automation and internet integration become increasingly common, valve suppliers are finding greater opportunities to differentiate their products and services. While the physical performance of valves remains of paramount importance, increasing use of more advanced technology is spurring valve manufacturers to invest in digital competencies and service offerings. For example:

Suppliers of automatic valves are increasingly incorporating a wide range of sensors that track variables like temperature and pressure.

Along with diagnostic software, these sensors provide important data that can be used for optimizing performance and continually assessing maintenance needs.

Due to the expanding variety of settings in which automation systems are in use, valve suppliers are being called on to provide more than just standardized physical products. Manufacturers that can consult with clients to provide valves as one component of a tailored automation system will find opportunities for growth.

Building Automation Represents a Major Opportunity for Smart Valves

Industrial valve systems that contain a microprocessor-based controller – also known as smart valves or smart actuators – continue to increase in popularity. Smart valves monitor a wide range of process variables such as upstream and downstream pressure, temperature, stem position, and flow rate; they also enable the instantaneous transfer of information like diagnostics, control instructions, and documentation.

Growth in building automation represents a major driver for the increased use of smart valves. Building automation systems – which are increasingly common in residential and commercial settings alike – allow for the monitoring and optimization of a variety of building systems, including valve-related systems like HVAC and water. For example, smart plumbing systems can improve efficiency by quickly detecting leaks and automatically shutting off water in affected areas.

Global Industrial Valves is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study provides historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for shipments (at the manufactures' level), demand, imports, and exports in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation). Demand totals at the country level are also presented in local currency terms. Major product types and markets are also analyzed.

Products:

standard multiturn valves

standard quarterturn valves

other standard – i.e., manually operated – valve products

automatic control valves

automatic regulator valves

separately sold automatic valve actuators

Markets:

process manufacturing

water infrastructure

building construction

oil and gas

electricity generation

all other markets, including mining, shipbuilding, healthcare (excluding artificial heart valves), household and commercial appliances, natural gas utilities, railroad equipment, semiconductors and other discrete parts, and truck tank trailers

