Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) Declares Special Year-End Distribution

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE: PTA) (the "Fund") has declared a special year-end distribution, as summarized below. In addition to the regular monthly dividend, this year-end income and capital gain distribution is being paid to allow the Fund to meet its 2021 distribution requirement for federal excise tax purposes. A substantial portion of the total distribution will be taxable to shareholders in 2021.

Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date Long-Term

Capital

Gain Distribution Per Share Short-Term

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Income

Distribution

Per Share Total

Distribution

Per Share Dec. 27, 2021 Dec. 28, 2021 Jan. 6, 2022 $0.026 $0.081 $0.040 $0.147

The amount and composition of the Fund's distributions will be disclosed monthly at cohenandsteers.com; however, this information may change after each calendar year-end once the final tax characteristics of all Fund distributions can be determined with certainty. Final tax characteristics of the Fund's distributions will be provided on Form 1099-DIV, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year.

The amount of monthly distributions may vary over time depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions. The Fund's distributions reflect net investment income, and may also include net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Return of capital includes distributions paid by a fund in excess of its net investment income, and such excess is distributed from the fund's assets.

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the Fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen & Steers