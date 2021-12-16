Data integration provides Beamex with new visibility into the sales performance of individual partners and partner groups on a global scale, and lays the groundwork for more targeted marketing strategies

ZINIFI Partner Relationship Management Software Includes Integration with HubSpot CRM Data, Allowing Beamex to Automate Lead Management in Its Partner Network and Track MQLs through the Sales Funnel Data integration provides Beamex with new visibility into the sales performance of individual partners and partner groups on a global scale, and lays the groundwork for more targeted marketing strategies

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that Beamex, a global leader in calibration solutions, has successfully adopted its partner relationship management (PRM) software. A few months after deploying the ZINFI platform, Beamex is leveraging ZINFI's unique ability to integrate with HubSpot data to automate lead management and track sales performance among its partner base across all continents.

Beamex has onboarded approximately 40 partners so far, and the ZINFI platform is already providing valuable data-based insight into the progression of leads through the sales funnel—information that was not available before. When partners enter information about marketing qualified leads (MQLs) generated from Beamex's blog, web pages, newsletters, paid advertisements, social media and other channels, the leads are now automatically integrated into the ZINFI platform, where Beamex employees can track and analyze performance. "Now we have numbers that quantify the activities of the partners worldwide, which we have not been able to do before," says Pamela Skytte, Business Development Manager at Beamex.

In addition to managing leads, Beamex is using the ZINFI-powered partner portal to enhance communication and collaboration with its partner base. Among other capabilities, the partner portal acts as a centralized information repository where partners can quickly access co-brandable marketing collateral, sales documents, product specs and similar information to share with prospects, as well as documentation of confidential information, sales agreements, codes of conduct, marketing analyses and more. Skytte says partners have responded "really positively" upon seeing the portal and learning what it can do, and are now more actively engaged in selling Beamex solutions.

"At ZINFI, we listen carefully to customer feedback as we develop our product roadmap," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "When our customers told us they wanted to be able to integrate our partner relationship management software with leading CRM platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot and SugarCRM, we got busy and found a way to do it, and we did it right. The Beamex story is a perfect example of how smart, customer-centric technology can transform partner sales and provide actionable insight for OEMs."

About Beamex



BEAMEX is a leading worldwide provider of calibration solutions with the sole purpose to create better ways to calibrate for the global process industry. Beamex offers a comprehensive range of products and services — from portable calibrators to workstations, calibration accessories, calibration software, industry-specific solutions and professional services. Through Beamex's subsidiaries, branch offices and an extensive network of independent distributors, their products and services are available in more than 80 countries. Beamex has more than 12,000 customers worldwide.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

