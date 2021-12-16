Warren Edels Takes on Lead Role in North Highland's Strategy Team

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is excited to announce that Warren Edels has joined the firm as an associate vice president in its strategy practice. He has more than 20 years of experience leading operational transformations that focus on improving financial performance while developing the organizational capabilities needed to remain competitive.

"Warren has a strong track record of leading and transforming businesses across multiple industries, including life sciences, retail, insurance, consumer products, manufacturing and more," said Navid Ahdieh, managing director and operational transformation lead, North Highland. "He aligns with our firm's ability to execute against a client's current strategy or disrupt it and help them start afresh – whatever's necessary to get them to embrace change and win without losing focus or energy."

Examples of Warren's experience include supporting a life science company with the divestiture of a major operating company, working with a retail company to implement a new merchandise sourcing approach after an acquisition, and helping a global insurance company improve its performance through efforts including the development of new outsourcing models. Warren emphasizes that while partnering with clients to achieve their goals, it has been important to focus on changes required in both their workforce and operations.

Prior to joining North Highland, Warren worked for AlixPartners, A.T. Kearney and QBE, a global insurance company. He earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in Commerce & Engineering (cum laude) from Drexel University.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 4,500 experts

in

60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

