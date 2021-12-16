Reviewed Awards Maytag 'Best Dryer' of 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maytag® Smart Top Load Electric Dryer with Extra Power Button (MED7230H) was awarded '2021 Best of Year' by Reviewed, part of the USA TODAY Network, in the laundry and cleaning category. The annual awards showcase the winners that are selected among over 2,000 lab-tested products. These winners are "guaranteed to get their job done" according to product experts and editors at Reviewed.

After rigorous testing, which includes washing and drying 1,540 loads of laundry with multiple products available in the market, the MED7230H was picked as the best dryer with "excellent performance tests and a number of features that make laundry day easier". Reviewed also stated that the dryer "boasts simple controls, decent smart features and a solid drying performance that is strong especially for its price point."

"We are honored that the industry experts have recognized our dryer's performance and its features as the best in the market," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "We are dedicated to developing dependable, high-performing products that make the laundry experience stress-free for consumers, and we are committed to setting a high standard for performance leadership in the dryer category."

The Maytag MED6230H dryer from the same line was also recently named 'Editors' Choice' by Reviewed, which denotes products that stand out from the pack. The dryer was recognized to deliver "impressive performance and functionality for its price" with powerful yet efficient cycles. Its hamper-style door along with its smart features, such as remote control1, help make the machine more accessible and easy to use. "Maytag has been killing it in the laundry space lately - the brand is all over our list of the best dryers currently available," stated Reviewed in its MED6230H dryer review.

Available in top load and front load models, Maytag® dryers provide performance features and are backed by a 10-year limited parts warranty2. To learn more about Maytag brand's powerful dryers and to shop the latest models, visit Maytag.com .

About Maytag Brand

For more than a century, Maytag® appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. For over 100 years, Maytag has an enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance. Durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag® appliances – including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers. Maytag also offers a full range of kitchen appliances including dishwashers with Dual Power Filtration, Maytag® refrigerators with the PowerCold® option, as well as Maytag® ranges, cooktops and ovens with Power™ burner and Power™ element options. In January 2014, Maytag introduced America to the Maytag Man — a dependable machine and the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. In addition to creating durable appliances, Maytag also is a dependable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help young people achieve great futures. For more information about Maytag, please visit Maytag.com, or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag, Twitter at @TheMaytagMan, and Instagram at @Maytag.

® /TM © 2021 Maytag. All rights reserved.

1 Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at maytag.com/connect.

2 Visit maytag.com for warranty details.

