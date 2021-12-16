ReserveBlock Foundation announces upcoming release of the first open-source decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain Platform in Q1 '22

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBlock Foundation (reserveblock.io), is the first open-source platform allowing for the creation of a decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain, which is independently governed and democratizes NFTs for everyone. Upon release, the network will enable a scalable utility driven protocol with on-chain functions for decentralized storage, programmable smart contracts, on-chain royalty enforcement, and evolving NFT features that provide for open market utilization by anyone without the need for centralized authorities or marketplaces at near zero transaction fees. The network will be governed by a Masternode infrastructure enabling complete carbon neutrality without compromising functionality and utility.

ReserveBlock Foundation

The network will provide creators with native wallets with optionality through the minting process, complete with unique evolutionary features that allow NFTs to evolve well beyond their current state and programmable smart contracts for anyone with, or without, knowledge of code. These features also enable NFTs to transgress and scale beyond existing use-cases and expand into further engaging & dynamic opportunities by expanding on unique experiential functionality, fractionalization, crowdfunding, collecting and engagement features. Additionally, the network will enable anyone, irrespective of their code acumen, the ability to become their own marketplaces with DEX-like tools allowing for sharing, trading and transferring through any social or web-based platform within any community. The network's protocol further provides a scalable option for existing marketplaces, metaverses, brands and developers through the public API.

The network's creation and development has been in creation for over a year and is the culmination of a collective of founding sponsors, each with vast expertise in media, entertainment, technology, sports, hospitality, banking and finance. Led by The Reserve Label, Texoware, and The Young Astronauts technology group (thereservelabel.com), as the initial founding & development sponsors, the foundation has been completely self-funded and devoid of any centralized control whatsoever ensuring the most ideal decentralized ecosystem. The founding sponsors have produced and created, through media and technology solutions, a number of high-profile projects & platforms across multiple mediums. Prior foundation sponsor projects include, but are not limited to, large scale film, television & digital studio launches, technology solutions and brand campaigns for and in collaboration with Legendary Pictures, Bandito Brothers, Act of Valor, Hot Wheels, The Concours Club, CBS SEAL Team, The United States Navy, Ford, Hummer, BMW, Nike, Apple, Beats, Live Nation, Pepsi, Kodak, Major League Baseball, NFL, NBA, Amazon, Viacom, Universal, Sony, Intel and Google. Additional founding sponsors have held previous positions at Amazon and Citigroup, as well as various sports and media agencies.

The ReserveBlock Foundation will release its whitepaper and Masternode information in the coming weeks. Requests for additional details can be made directly through its community Discord and / or its site at reserveblock.io

