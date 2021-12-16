Qualifacts + Credible Acquires InSync Healthcare Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualifacts + Credible , a leading provider of electronic health record platforms for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced it has acquired InSync Healthcare Solutions .

InSync Healthcare Solutions is a leading provider of EHR and practice management software plus revenue cycle management services for behavioral, medical and rehabilitative professionals.

Qualifacts + Credible is adding InSync's highly configurable, clean and intuitive platform to their portfolio of EHR solutions.

"The acquisition allows the combined organization to deliver innovation, technology, customer support, and complementary solutions to a broader behavioral health and human services market," said Paul Ricci, chief executive officer of Qualifacts + Credible. "It also better positions us for long-term growth by expanding our ability to serve small to medium-sized practices and agencies."

Demand for behavioral health is on the rise, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. As of January 2021, approximately four in 10 U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression compared to one in 10 from January–June of 2019.

About 40% of behavioral providers work in smaller behavioral health organizations with fewer than 50 full time employees.

The company will continue to support all three platforms, with CareLogic and the Credible platforms remaining primarily focused on enterprise accounts.

InSync's flexible and easy to use solutions for small to medium-sized practices and agencies will be enhanced by Qualifacts + Credible's innovation and advanced technology capabilities.

"We're excited to be part of an organization that is also focused on providing technology that empowers behavioral health providers to deliver the best care," said Roland Therriault, executive vice president and general manager of InSync Healthcare Solutions.

Qualifacts + Credible currently has over 900 customers across 43 states making it one of the largest behavioral health EHR vendors in the country. The addition of InSync doubles the size of the organization's customer count and it will serve over 10 million patients in all 50 states.

Qualifacts + Credible is one of the largest behavioral health and human services EHR vendors in the country. Its mission is to partner with customers to support and extend their ability to deliver quality care and improve the lives of the clients they serve. With more than 20 years of experience and two of the highest rated platforms, its products and services help customers achieve interoperability goals, optimize efficiency, improve productivity, and maximize reimbursement.

Qualifacts + Credible is a portfolio company of private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC .

This leading global growth investor has more than $67 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 215 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value.

InSync Healthcare Solutions is a leading provider of EHR and practice management software plus revenue cycle management services for behavioral, medical and rehabilitative professionals. InSync leverages advanced technology, best-in-class partnerships and proven business processes to provide services and solutions that translate into better efficiency for healthcare organizations.

