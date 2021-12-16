Strados Labs harnesses the power of smart sensors and machine learning to aid in early detection and predictions of worsening respiratory diseases for enhanced patient care

Procter & Gamble Health Care Veteran, Steve Bishop, Joins Strados Labs Board of Directors Strados Labs harnesses the power of smart sensors and machine learning to aid in early detection and predictions of worsening respiratory diseases for enhanced patient care

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strados Labs , a medical technology company harnessing the power of smart sensors, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to provide early detection and predictions of worsening respiratory diseases for enhanced patient care, announced today that Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health Care executive, Steve Bishop has joined the Strados Labs Board of Directors.

Strados Labs CE Mark for its RESP™ Smart Sensor Platform expands the company’s reach to support customers on a global scale. (PRNewsfoto/Strados Labs)

"I'm impressed with both the Strados technology and the team's talent and experience. Nick is an ambidextrous leader with a strong vision and strategies, as well as strong operational skills to support that vision. Richard provides deep experience from his days as the former CIO of CardioMEMS that is invaluable to creating products and platforms with the potential to improve outcomes and lower costs," said Steve Bishop, former P&G Healthcare CEO. "I look forward to supporting Nick and his team, and I'm excited to bring my background and experience in consumer health to Strados Labs."

Mr. Bishop was the head of P&G's global Health Care business—featuring a portfolio of several Billion dollar + properties under Crest, Oral-B and Vicks, as well as other brands like Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Fixodent, Neurobion and others. Under his leadership, Mr. Bishop significantly expanded the business through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions. He has held a variety of roles across P&G's businesses over his 35+ year career. Mr. Bishop is passionate about improving the lives of consumers around the world through better and affordable health care solutions.

"We are humbled and grateful that a health care veteran of Steve Bishop's magnitude has accepted a position on our board," said Strados Labs co-founder and CEO Nick Delmonico. "We look forward to tapping his experience successfully scaling healthcare products globally to help us launch our robust pipeline of smart sensor-enabled chronic diseases programs and category-leading digital therapeutics to the world."

The Company's flagship product is the RESP™ Smart Sensor Platform—a first-of-its-kind smart sensor platform for respiratory health. Its cloud-based engine via machine learning and smart sensors aids in early and remote detection of key changes in lung acoustics and respiratory patterns of patients. It also acts as an extension of care teams—facilitating remote patient monitoring, integrating with existing clinical workflows, pairing lung sounds and breathing patterns to build robust and accurate depictions of patient's pulmonary sounds using patent-pending algorithms. The data provided to clinicians can be used for various interventions to enhance patient care. RESP™ sensors and algorithms can help detect and predict worsening issues—potentially aiding clinicians and patients in avoiding pulmonary failure events that are life threatening and costly. RESP™ is used in respiratory clinical trials to capture lung sound measurements data as primary and exploratory endpoints.

Strados Labs was recently granted a CE Mark for the Company's RESP™ Smart Sensor Platform for respiratory health. The Company received its FDA Class II 510(k) clearance for RESP last December. The Company will continue to target asthma, COPD and infectious respiratory diseases (COVID, RSV, etc.) as it moves into 2022 and plans to add heart failure in late 2022.

About Strados Labs

Strados Labs is a medical technology company developing smart sensor platforms that utilize machine learning and proprietary algorithms to detect and predict compounding conditions associated with serious, chronic respiratory diseases to improve the lives of patients globally. The Company developed a first-of-its-kind smart sensor platform for respiratory health, RESP™. Strados is based in Philadelphia and is a privately held company. For more information, visit: stradoslabs.com

Media Contact:

Inspire Agency (Formerly B Squared) on behalf of Strados Labs

Sarah Broome

sbroome@inspire-agency.com

1-714-469-9237

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strados Labs