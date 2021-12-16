NUZEE APPOINTS FORMER CEO OF SONY CORPORATION, NOBUYUKI IDEI, AND VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-CEO OF QUANTUM LEAPS CORPORATION, YOSHINORI HASHITANI, AS NEW ADVISORS

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) ("NuZee" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, today announced the appointment of Nobuyuki Idei, Chairman of Quantum Leaps Corporation, and Yoshinori Hashitani, Vice Chairman and Co-CEO of Quantum Leaps Corporation, as the company's newest advisors.

NuZee Logo (PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.)

Idei was the former chairman and group chief executive officer of Sony Corporation until June 2005. During his tenure as the CEO, he led the company through major transformation from a product manufacturing centric company to a global digital organization through his innovative vision. After leaving the company, Idei established Quantum Leaps Corporation in 2006, which was founded to support corporate transformation and to create an open platform to nurture technology-driven venture companies. He has served on the board of directors for companies such as General Motors, Baidu, Lenovo and Nestlé.

Hashitani served as the president of Sony Europe Finance before being appointed to lead the CEO Strategy Office, for then CEO Nobuyuki Idei. He has held various executive leadership positions, spearheading Sony Group brand management, general affairs, investor relations, corporate communication and corporate social responsibility initiatives. As the Vice Chairman and Co-CEO of Quantum Leaps Corporation, he provides thought leadership and consulting services for venture businesses across Japan and Asia.

"I am honored to have Mr. Idei and Mr. Hashitani serve as special advisors for NuZee," said Masa Higashida, President and CEO of NuZee. "They both bring a wealth of experience to our company as forward-thinking leaders that have successfully led innovation and transformation of many reputable corporations and we look forward to the impact that they are expected to bring with their new roles, including to help NuZee continue to execute on its mission to be an innovative coffee company in the U.S."

NuZee's innovative single serve coffee formats provide eco-friendly brewing method options to U.S. coffee drinkers. NuZee's products are some of the first of their kind in the U.S., and NuZee is among the front runners in the single serve coffee product manufacturing category. Idei and Hashitani are expected to bring innovation to the company with their extensive experiences as leaders. They will focus on further advising on and evolving NuZee's commitment to revolutionizing the way U.S. consumers drink coffee each and every day.

"I'm excited to take on my new role as an advisor to NuZee," said Nobuyuki Idei. "I will now have the opportunity to support Masa Higashida who aligns with my vision to further bring success to this company. NuZee's approach to eco-friendly coffee product innovation provides the company with a great opportunity to tap into one of the largest coffee markets in the world."

For more information on how to work with NuZee, visit www.mynuzee.com.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. NuZee's coffee brew bags are industrially compostable and its single serve coffee products reduce food waste by allowing consumers to brew one cup at a time. Each of the products are manufactured within NuZee's production facilities which uses renewable energy. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging. NuZee has production facilities in the U.S. and Korea.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis, including supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast and blend coffee beans necessary to produce its products and provide its co-packing services; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NUZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

Nobuyuki Idei, Founder of Quantum Leaps Corporation

Yoshinori Hashitani, Co-CEO of Quantum Leaps Corporation

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuZee, Inc.