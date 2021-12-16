IGEL-LG COLLABORATION ELEVATES WORK-FROM-ANYWHERE EXPERIENCE

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading thin client provider LG Electronics and IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced that the IGEL OS will be available pre-loaded on many of LG's All-in-One Thin Clients, starting in the spring of 2022. This milestone in the collaboration between IGEL and LG Business Solutions is a result of the validation of select LG All-in-One Thin Clients through the IGEL Ready Program.

"We are on a mission to elevate work-from-anywhere by making it possible for organizations to use IGEL OS in the delivery of a secure, high-fidelity digital workspace experience from any cloud, and on any endpoint," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "The out-of-the-box availability of IGEL OS on select LG All-in-One thin clients is yet another historic moment in IGEL's evolution as we continue to expand our partner ecosystem and align ourselves with the world's leading hardware manufacturers."

LG's alliance with IGEL has helped the company quickly expand its reach in the enterprise sector, according to Kim Bong-soak, LG's vice president of IT Vertical Sales. "Achieving IGEL OS validation for our All-in-One Thin Client solutions represents another milestone in LG's continued collaboration with the IGEL team as we help our mutual customers and partners optimize the end user computing experience," he said.

The availability of IGEL OS on select LG All-in-One Thin Clients offers many benefits for organizations across a wide range of vertical markets – from healthcare to educational institutions and government agencies, Kim said. "These benefits extend beyond the end-user experience to include simplified procurement, implementation, and support of IGEL OS-powered LG endpoints."

Support for reliable multi-protocol connectivity to VDI environments and cloud workspaces including Citrix, VMware and Microsoft, provides organizations with great flexibility to choose the way in which they want their digital workspaces delivered. Through the IGEL Universal Management Suite software, users of LG's endpoint cloud displays benefit from a robust and secure standardized endpoint security and optimization system, which also enables the cost-effective management of any endpoint device running IGEL OS.

IGEL OS will ship pre-loaded on LG 24CN650/CL600 LG All-in-One Thin Clients and desktop computer planned for spring 2022. Testing and validation of these endpoints was performed through LG's participation in the IGEL Ready program at the Strategic Platform Partner level. The two companies are also collaborating in the global delivery and support of the integrated solutions.

IGEL's strategic relationship with LG is supported by our ecosystem and channel partners around the world. A collection of industry supporting quotes is available here.

The IGEL Ready program, established in July 2020, now includes more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS. LG is one of the inaugural partners in the new IGEL Ready Strategic Platform Level, which is offered to members by invitation only. The latest integrations underscore how IGEL and LG are helping businesses improve the end-user experience in the work-from-anywhere era. For more information, visit: https://www.igel.com/ready .

To view the LG partner profile, visit the IGEL Ready Showcase LG page here. For more information on LG's thin client displays, click here. For more information about all IGEL Ready Endpoints, click here. To download images, click here.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA Inc., (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $56 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

