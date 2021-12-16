Cue Health Appoints Nitin Duggal as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a health technology company, today announced that it has appointed Nitin Duggal as its first Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading all marketing initiatives at Cue, including partners, direct to consumer, customers, employers, and providers.

Nitin Duggal

Nitin has over 15 years of executive experience at high-growth technology organizations in Silicon Valley. During his tenure, he has developed a proven track record of scaling innovative technology platforms, developing robust product portfolios and leading high-performance teams. Nitin joins Cue to help further strengthen the company's brand, marketing, and technology capabilities across its virtual care platform and products.

"On behalf of everyone at Cue, I'm thrilled to welcome Nitin to Cue. Nitin brings a wealth of experience in developing product marketing strategies and building teams around consumer insights, which we expect will meaningfully contribute to our mission of empowering people to live their healthiest lives as Cue enters its next chapter of growth," said Ayub Khattak, co-founder and CEO of Cue.

"I am honored to be part of the Cue family and excited to embark on a journey together that we believe will transform the consumer health experience. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the fragility of our healthcare system and Cue Health is uniquely positioned to offer innovative solutions that are already empowering more and more people to take control of their health. Together, we can bring meaningful change to the healthcare space," added Nitin Duggal.

Nitin joins Cue from Abbott Diabetes Care, where he spent 10 years in a number of leadership positions. Most recently, he served as Senior Commercial Director in Abbott's Biowearables group to promote and commercialize sensing technology among the non-diabetic population. Nitin also established a digital health group in the U.S. to redefine the consumer journey and to explore alternate reimbursement models. Prior to that he launched a number of Libre® products in the U.S. market as Senior Marketing Director and served as marketing lead for the launch of FreeStyle® Libre in European markets.

Prior to Abbott, Nitin was a consultant at McKinsey & Co and focused on the healthcare industry. During his stay at McKinsey, he led different engagements with payors and medical device companies. Nitin received his MBA degree from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and holds an undergraduate degree in Electronics and Electrical Communication.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .



