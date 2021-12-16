BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Berkeley Lights, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed against Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLI) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Berkeley Lights securities between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

On September 15, 2021, research analyst firm Scorpion Capital issued a scathing investigative report, titled "Fleecing Customers and IPO Bagholders with a $2 Million Black Box That's a Clunker, While Insiders and Silicon Valley Bigwigs Race to Dump Stock. Just Another VC Pump at 27X Sales. Target Price: $0," which criticized Berkeley Lights' technology and questioned the durability of Berkeley Lights' most important business relationships and its business growth plan. Although Scorpion Capital stated it was short Berkeley Lights, the information contained in the Scorpion Capital report was purportedly based on extensive proprietary research and analysis, including 24 research interviews with former Berkeley Lights employees, industry scientists, and end users across 14 of Berkeley Lights' largest customers.

Among other findings, the report detailed a "trail of customers who allege they were 'tricked,' misled, or over-promised into buying a $2 million lemon" and concluded that the "reality is so far from BLI's grandiose hype that we believe its product claims and practices may constitute outright fraud." On this news, the price of Berkeley Lights common stock fell by nearly 30% over two trading days, damaging investors.

