BaishanCloud Officially Launches Serverless Product

BEIJING and SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BaishanCloud (Baishan), a leading independent edge cloud service provider in China, today announced that it has officially launched its serverless product function@edge. The new product serves as an integral part of Baishan's enhanced and unified serverless edge cloud platform geared towards providing faster, more secure, and more agile edge cloud services to global enterprise customers.

The launch of function@edge represents a major technical breakthrough at Baishan and reflects the company's continued effort in improving its global serverless edge cloud platform, Baishan Canvas, which came online July this year.

As the foundation to distribute and to compute at the edge, function@edge allows developers to focus more on application programming and business logic. With function@edge, enterprises and developers no longer need to set up and maintain any IT infrastructure and can simply complete the development, deployment, and management of application programming by running function codes on Baishan's edge service nodes.

"The release of function@edge marks an important step in our continued edge cloud product initiative since the beginning of this year. It brings new ways of engaging in cloud services for enterprises and developers," said Jian Tong, partner and CTO at Baishan. "The new release also reflects our continued effort in improving our serverless edge cloud platform to enhance our ability to empower developers and to provide enterprises with application solutions across various industry verticals," Tong continued.

With its distributed global edge cloud platform, Baishan continues to provide various application solutions to enterprises across many industry verticals, including pharmaceutical, manufacturing, energy and transportation, finance, banking, real estate, e-commerce, gaming, and online education.

[About BaishanCloud]

Founded in April 2015, BaishanCloud (Baishan) is a leading independent edge cloud service provider in China with strong global outreach capabilities, offering neutral infrastructure, cloud-native security, and developer services. Leveraging its globally distributed edge cloud platform as well as its software development capabilities, Baishan provides a wide range of industry-agnostic application solutions for global Internet and enterprise customers across different industry verticals. Baishan now has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Seattle, and Singapore as well as R&D centers in Xiamen and Gui'an.

