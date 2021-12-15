HeroMaker Studios Launches the First Superhero Entertainment Powerhouse of the Metaverse HeroMaker Studios raises $4 Million seed round to create the first mobile and NFT comic book company

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroMaker Studios has officially launched, taking comic books into the future with mobile content, short-form animation, virtual experiences, and collectible NFTs. Talent and creators now have the opportunity to collaborate with HeroMaker Studios to extend their dialogue to existing and new audiences through a web3 experience in the metaverse.

HeroMaker Studios is the creation of Gareb Shamus, who has played an instrumental role in shaping the comic book, Comic Con, action figures, and pop-culture landscape for more than three decades.

"The comic book industry needs to be more proactive in reaching out to the billions of Superhero fans worldwide and is ripe for innovation that appeals to the largest audiences," said Shamus, CEO and Founder of HeroMaker Studios. "By shifting storytelling into a mobile and virtual medium, we can quickly share the 'Hero's Journey' with fans of all backgrounds. This also coincides with our efforts to create NFT comic books, digital collectibles, toys, games, with eventual extensions into Film, TV and immersive experiences in the Metaverse."

HeroMaker Studios will collaborate with celebrities, TikTok and YouTube creators, as well as professional athletes to develop its own Superhero Universe with more than 30 original character franchises. HeroMaker is built for the shift to web3, where artists, writers, and fan communities co-create with the benefit of participating in the financial upside they help create. The mobile first community enables fans to interact, share interests, and create a feedback loop for new content development.

Scott Donnell, HeroMaker Co-Founder and repeat entrepreneur said, "Our team consists of best-in-class talent with expertise in blockchain, cryptocurrency, entertainment, gaming, digital marketing, e-commerce at the cutting edge of web3, with the goal of delivering stories in an emerging format to reach the widest audience in the ways they want to consume content."

HeroMaker Studios investors and advisors including strategic crypto and web3 funds and entertainment influencers, including Red Beard Ventures, 6th Man Ventures, Hannah Grey VC, Jim Kwik, Simon Sinek, Lee Richter, Gabby Dizon (Yield Guild Games), and David Waslen (Wilder World).

For more information and to receive the latest updates on HeroMaker Studios, visit www.heromakerstudios.com.

About HeroMaker Studios:

HeroMaker Studios was started in the Spring of 2021 to create an original comic book-based Superhero Universe and to collaborate with the biggest celebrities, influencers, creators, and athletes. By taking a mobile and web3 first approach with NFT collectibles, HeroMaker is looking to appeal to the broadest worldwide audience and to deliver these stories with the least friction possible. HeroMaker is looking to share these stories across film, TV, NFTs, gaming, toys, consumer products, and virtual experiences in the Metaverse.

