Grantek Powers Industrial IoT Solutions With OnLogic Computers And Integrated Software

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industrial solutions provider, OnLogic ( www.onlogic.com ), has announced leading systems integrator, Grantek ( www.grantek.com ) is utilizing OnLogic hardware with integrated software to help their clients achieve operational efficiencies and keep pace with the evolving expectations of modern factories, warehouses, and clean energy production sites.

"We understand that every one of our customers requires a unique solution to meet their business goals," said Ian Tooke, VP of Strategic Business Development at Grantek. "OnLogic offers the wide range of system configurations and integrated partner software needed to provide the ideal hardware for each application."

Grantek leverages OnLogic's partner relationships to deliver industrial hardware with leading Industry 4.0 software pre-loaded. This eliminates the time and cost associated with receiving, warehousing, imaging software, and shipping to the end install location. As a result, Grantek customers are able to achieve more rapid deployments and incur lower project costs.

"Our partnerships with software providers like Inductive Automation, IGEL, and ThinManager allow us to create an integrated solution that's ready to go out of the box," said Mike Walsh, Product Manager at OnLogic. "By extensively verifying compatibility with each system, we're able to combine ease and speed of initial installation with the long term reliability our fanless industrial computers are known for. We're proud to supply solutions to the dedicated team at Grantek."

Grantek has used the OnLogic IGN500 and IGN510 systems, which include Inductive Automation's Ignition Edge software, to enable edge computing in their clients' SCADA environments. OnLogic TM200 thin clients, with ThinManager OS pre-installed, have been utilized to provide industrial virtualization solutions in manufacturing facilities. Recently, Grantek chose the IGEL Ready OnLogic IGL100 to provide a secure and easily managed thin client solution for one of their clients.

To learn more about how Grantek customers are utilizing OnLogic systems, read their full customer story at https://www.onlogic.com/solutions/case-studies/grantek/ .

To learn more about OnLogic's integrated software solutions, visit https://www.onlogic.com/solutions/industrial-computers-with-integrated-software/ .

About OnLogic

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at www.onlogic.com or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic .

About Grantek

For over 40 years, top manufacturers in Food & Beverage, CPG and Life Sciences/Pharmaceuticals have called upon Grantek to solve their most complex business and manufacturing challenges. Grantek automates Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage manufacturing operations, including integration with business systems for seamless solutions. Grantek helps customers meet the stringent requirements and challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Grantek is a system integrator and solution provider with a specialization in Smart Manufacturing solutions, Manufacturing Automation solutions, Industrial IT/Cybersecurity solutions and Manufacturing Consulting services. Visit https://grantek.com/ for more information.

