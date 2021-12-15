DALBAR Answers the Question: Who's the Best in Customer Service? DALBAR's 2021 Service Awards Reveal Financial Services' Champions in Servicing Investors and FPs

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, Inc., the nation's leading evaluator of customer service in the financial services industry, kicks off their annual award season today by publishing the recipients of the prestigious 2021 DALBAR Service Awards.

DALBAR Service Awards are granted to the best mutual fund, annuity, retirement and insurance contact centers in the industry. The DALBAR Service Awards are earned through an objective and rigorous third-party audit, which examines the quality of actual contact center interactions with investors and/or financial intermediaries. The expert evaluation of hundreds of real calls throughout the year provides the most reliable measure of customer service excellence that exists in the market.

"DALBAR has been issuing service awards for 32 years now. In that time, we've had the privilege of seeing countless firms transform their service culture. Being a part of that transformation has been such a rewarding experience for us because the people behind the contact center care so deeply about what they do. Most firms will not earn the Service Award, but every firm can change their service quality for the better and DALBAR will continue to be there to help firms in that endeavor." said Cory Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at DALBAR, Inc.

DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.

